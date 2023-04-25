The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, April 25, 2023
1 killed, 1 injured following explosion at Seneca Petroleum in Lemont in Will County

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
At least one person was killed and another injured in an explosion Tuesday morning at the Seneca Petroleum refinery in southwest suburban Lemont.

An asphalt tank exploded at the refinery in the 12000 block of South New Avenue about 10 a.m., according to preliminary information from the Will County sheriff’s office.

One person was pronounced dead at the scene and a second person was taken to Silver Cross Hospital in Joliet, the sheriff’s office said.

As of 11 a.m., emergency crews had controlled the blaze.

Officials do not believe there was any release of hazardous materials, and the sheriff’s office said there is no danger to the public.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.

