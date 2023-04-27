The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 27, 2023
College Sports Sports

Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner will transfer to Alabama

In two seasons with the Irish, the former four-star recruit from California has thrown six touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He also has run for seven scores and 459 yards.

By  Ralph D. Russo | Associated Press
   
SHARE Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner will transfer to Alabama
Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner has committed to Alabama, where he will be reunited with former Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner has committed to Alabama, where he will be reunited with former Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

Michael Conroy/AP

Notre Dame quarterback Tyler Buchner committed on Thursday to Alabama, where he will be reunited with former Fighting Irish offensive coordinator Tommy Rees.

“Sometimes life brings opportunities that are beyond anything you can imagine and that is what has happened today,” Buchner said in a Twitter post. “I have committed to play football for the University of Alabama and head coach Nick Saban.”

Buchner, entering his third college season, began last year as Notre Dame’s starting QB but injured his shoulder in a Week 2 game against Marshall and missed the rest of the regular season.

He returned to lead the Fighting Irish to a Gator Bowl victory against South Carolina.

In two seasons with the Irish, the former four-star recruit from California has thrown six touchdown passes and eight interceptions. He also has run for seven scores and 459 yards.

Rees, who recruited Buchner, left his alma mater to take the same job at Alabama earlier this year.

Alabama completed spring practice last weekend with no clear front-runner in a quarterback competition that include third-year player Jalen Milroe, redshirt freshman Ty Simpson and two freshmen.

The Crimson Tide are looking for a replacement for Heisman Trophy winner Bryce Young, who is expected to be one of the first picks Thursday night in the NFL draft.

Milroe is the only incumbent Alabama quarterback with significant game experience. He started one game last season and played most of another after Young was injured in a game against Arkansas.

Milroe threw five touchdown passes and three interceptions while completing 58.5% of his passes last season. He also ran for four touchdowns, including three in a victory against Texas A&M.

The last time Alabama’s No. 1 quarterback for a season was a transfer was 2015, when former Florida State passer Jacob Coker helped lead the Tide to a national title. Since then, the Tide’s starters have been Jalen Hurts, Tua Tagovailoa, Mac Jones and Young.

Buchner was competing at Notre Dame with Wake Forest transfer Sam Hartman, who came to the Fighting Irish with three seasons of starting experience and 110 career touchdown passes. He will be a sixth-year senior.

Coach Marcus Freeman did not name a starter after spring practice, and Buchner said earlier this week when he announced that he would enter his name in the transfer portal that a return to Notre Dame was possible.

Instead, he will play for Rees, the former Notre Dame quarterback who spent six seasons as position coach for the Fighting Irish. He was offensive coordinator from 2020-22.

Buchner is the second Notre Dame quarterback to transfer since the end of last regular season. Drew Pyne left for Arizona State.

Next Up In College Sports
Cubs fan wears Kim Mulkey’s feathered jacket to Wrigley Field after losing Twitter bet
Notre Dame QB Tyler Buchner will enter transfer portal
NCAA oversight panel OKs keeping clock running on first downs
Illinois, Michigan State softball coaches make history
After too many close losses in 2022, Illini have spent the offseason in finishing school
Former Notre Dame coach Mike Brey to join staff of NBA’s Atlanta Hawks
The Latest
A photo of Alabama quarterback Bryce Young at the NFL Draft in Kansas City.
Bears
Panthers use pick from Bears to take Alabama QB Bryce Young No. 1 in NFL Draft
The Bears had the top pick, but moved back to No. 9 in a deal with the Panthers last month.
By Jason Lieser
 
Brittney Griner speaks at her first news conference since being released from a Russian prison.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Brittney Griner gets emotional while discussing detainment in Russia
Photos of her family half a world away kept Griner afloat. “Just being able to see their faces, that did it for me,” Griner said Thursday in her first news conference since being released.
By John Marshall | AP
 
A man was killed and another person was wounded in a shooting April 27, 2023 in the 1900 block of South State Street.
Crime
1 killed, 1 wounded in shooting involving stolen vehicle on Near South Side
An 18-year-old man and another person were in a vehicle about 3:30 p.m. in the 1900 block of South State Street when a stolen white Kia approached them and someone inside opened fire, striking them both, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Pittsburgh Pirates Dick Groat is shown at Forbes Field in Pittsburgh, Aug. 11, 1960. Groat, a two-sport star who went from All-American guard in basketball to a brief stint in the NBA to ultimately an All-Star shortstop and the 1960 National League MVP while playing baseball for his hometown Pittsburgh Pirates, has died. He was 92.
MLB
Pirates star Dick Groat, who also played in NBA, dies at 92
A wiry shortstop with a slick glove and a lightning-quick guard with a lethal set shot, Groat was a star on the baseball diamond and the basketball court in the 1950s.
By Will Graves | Associated Press
 
Padres_Cubs_Baseball__2_.jpg
Cubs
Cubs’ Wesneski adjusting pregame routine to unlock ‘a better Hayden’
The Cubs pitching staff’s collaborative culture shows up as young pitchers refine their pregame routines.
By Maddie Lee
 