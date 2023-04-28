Noose found on tree at Naperville middle school

Naperville police are investigating after a noose was found on the grounds of an Indian Prairie Unit District 204 middle school.
The noose was found Thursday in a tree at Scullen Middle School, according to Lisa Barry, the district’s spokesman.
Read more at the Daily Herald.
4-year-old, 2 adults hospitalized after SUV crashes into day care center in Chatham. ‘My heart dropped instantly.’
Several ambulances were called to the Near West Side after the fight broke out on Friday afternoon, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Two staff members were hurt.
Join environmental reporter Brett Chase and community experts Mary Gonzales, Tanya Lozano, Theresa McNamara and Olga Bautista for a conversation about air pollution and a scrap-metal operation in Pilsen on May 10 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church.
Jacob Hicks Googled “plumber” and found a company that listed an address near his home. It turned out to be a fake. And he was left with a costly mess.
Emergency crews responded just before 8:30 a.m. Friday at Raekwon’s Scholastic Academy, 211 W. 79th St.
The Portage Park artist says the mural, painted in the early stages of the pandemic, was about making “something fun” and “something fun to take pictures with as well.”