The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 28, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

Noose found on tree at Naperville middle school

The noose was found Thursday in a tree at Scullen Middle School, according to Lisa Barry, the district’s spokesman.

By  The Daily Herald
   
SHARE Noose found on tree at Naperville middle school
Noose.jpeg

Naperville police are investigating after a noose was found on the grounds of an Indian Prairie Unit District 204 middle school.

The noose was found Thursday in a tree at Scullen Middle School, according to Lisa Barry, the district’s spokesman.

Read more at the Daily Herald.

Next Up In News
Chicago Bulls College Prep students sent home after large, mace-fueled fight
Chicago man soaked by unlicensed plumber
4-year-old, 2 adults hospitalized after SUV crashes into day care center in Chatham. ‘My heart dropped instantly.’
Bar owners, Greater Grand Crossing residents at odds over crowds, violence on East 75th Street
Too much ado over coronation of King Charles III? Sally Bedell Smith doesn’t think so
A year after he lost his mom and his home, 14-year-old shot dead in South Chicago. ‘He was a baby.’
The Latest
A Chicago Fire Department ambulance.
News
Chicago Bulls College Prep students sent home after large, mace-fueled fight
Several ambulances were called to the Near West Side after the fight broke out on Friday afternoon, according to the Chicago Fire Department. Two staff members were hurt.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
EJE_eventChorus_051022.png
Events
The Environmental Justice Exchange: An Air Pollution Fight in Pilsen
Join environmental reporter Brett Chase and community experts Mary Gonzales, Tanya Lozano, Theresa McNamara and Olga Bautista for a conversation about air pollution and a scrap-metal operation in Pilsen on May 10 at St. Paul’s Catholic Church.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Jacob Hicks standing in the gangway at his Avondale home, looking at a rolled-up garden hose and an outdoor faucet that’s connected to a pipe inside his finished basement. A problem with the faucet and pipe led him to call a plumber.
The Watchdogs
Chicago man soaked by unlicensed plumber
Jacob Hicks Googled “plumber” and found a company that listed an address near his home. It turned out to be a fake. And he was left with a costly mess.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
DSC08355.jpg
News
4-year-old, 2 adults hospitalized after SUV crashes into day care center in Chatham. ‘My heart dropped instantly.’
Emergency crews responded just before 8:30 a.m. Friday at Raekwon’s Scholastic Academy, 211 W. 79th St.
By Sophie Sherry
 
Chicago artist Brendan Cooney’s emoji-filled mural on the Northwest Side.
Murals and Mosaics
Brendan Cooney’s emoji-filled mural on the Northwest Side is meant to make you smile
The Portage Park artist says the mural, painted in the early stages of the pandemic, was about making “something fun” and “something fun to take pictures with as well.”
By Sun-Times staff
 