Man shot and killed in Austin

A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.
Shortly after noon, the 32-year-old was outside in the 5200 block of West Adams Street when four people stepped out of a gray sedan and at least one of them opened fire, striking the man multiple times, according to Chicago police.
He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.
No one was in custody as of Saturday evening.
Activist Sister Helen Prejean has counseled popes, governors on death penalty: ‘She’s not a scold; she appeals to your reason’
Cannabis infuser opens on Near West Side: ‘It’s surreal. I’m dealing with stuff I would’ve gone to jail for’
The Latest
Smith started 29 games over a five-year career — he got an extra season of eligibility because of the coronavirus — with the Golden Gophers.
He’s he fourth defensive choice out of the Bears’ first seven picks.
The 5-10, 177-pound Scott ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at Cincinnati’s pro day. The Bears see him as a deep-ball threat for quarterback Justin Fields. “He can really take the top off,” scout Ryan Cavanaugh said. “Justin’s going to like throwing to him deep.”
The Bears drafted a Texas running back — but not Bijan Robinson.
General manager Ryan Poles dealt the first pick of the fourth round (No. 103) to the Saints for a fourth-round pick (No. 115) and a fifth-round pick (No. 165). The Bears now have six picks Saturday to conclude the 2023 draft.