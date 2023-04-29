Man shot and killed in Austin

A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Shortly after noon, the 32-year-old was outside in the 5200 block of West Adams Street when four people stepped out of a gray sedan and at least one of them opened fire, striking the man multiple times, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody as of Saturday evening.

