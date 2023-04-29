The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 29, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Man shot and killed in Austin

He was outside Saturday in the 5200 block of West Adams Street when he was shot multiple times, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man shot and killed in Austin
Filephoto.png

Sun-Times file

A man was shot and killed Saturday afternoon in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

Shortly after noon, the 32-year-old was outside in the 5200 block of West Adams Street when four people stepped out of a gray sedan and at least one of them opened fire, striking the man multiple times, according to Chicago police.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

No one was in custody as of Saturday evening.

Next Up In News
Man fatally shot in Austin
Maple & Ash restaurant accused in lawsuit of misusing federal pandemic relief aid for businesses
Chicago asking Congress for big boost in federal dollars for 2024 DNC security costs
Activist Sister Helen Prejean has counseled popes, governors on death penalty: ‘She’s not a scold; she appeals to your reason’
Cannabis infuser opens on Near West Side: ‘It’s surreal. I’m dealing with stuff I would’ve gone to jail for’
Three new libraries headed to the South and West sides
The Latest
Purdue v Minnesota
Bears
Minnesota CB Terell Smith drafted by the Bears at No. 165
Smith started 29 games over a five-year career — he got an extra season of eligibility because of the coronavirus — with the Golden Gophers.
By Patrick Finley
 
The Bears drafted Oregon linebacker Noah Sewell in the fifth round Saturday.
Bears
Bears open 5th round by drafting LB Noah Sewell at No. 148 overall
He’s he fourth defensive choice out of the Bears’ first seven picks.
By Jason Lieser
 
Indiana v Cincinnati
Bears
Bears take speedy WR Tyler Scott in fourth round
The 5-10, 177-pound Scott ran a 4.37 40-yard dash at Cincinnati’s pro day. The Bears see him as a deep-ball threat for quarterback Justin Fields. “He can really take the top off,” scout Ryan Cavanaugh said. “Justin’s going to like throwing to him deep.”
By Mark Potash
 
NFL Combine
Bears
Bears draft Texas RB Roschon Johnson in Round 4
The Bears drafted a Texas running back — but not Bijan Robinson.
By Patrick Finley
 
Bears general manager Ryan Poles has six picks in Day 3 of the NFL Draft after trading down in the fourth round Saturday.
Bears
Bears trade down to acquire extra pick on Day 3
General manager Ryan Poles dealt the first pick of the fourth round (No. 103) to the Saints for a fourth-round pick (No. 115) and a fifth-round pick (No. 165). The Bears now have six picks Saturday to conclude the 2023 draft.
By Mark Potash
 