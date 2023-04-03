The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 3, 2023
Chicago Gospel Music Festival 2023 lineup announced; Tye Tribbett to headline

The free festival on at the Pritzker Pavilion will be hosted by WGRB-AM Inspiration 1390 personalities Sonya Blakey, DeAndre Patterson and Candace McCollum.

By  Miriam Di Nunzio
   
Tye Tribbett performs onstage at the 2018 BET Awards in Los Angeles. The Grammy-winning artist headlines the Chicago Gospel Festival on June 3.

Getty Images

The schedule and programming for the Chicago Gospel Music Festival was announced Monday by the city’s Department of Cultural Affairs and Special Events.

The free festival, running 5:30 .m. to 9 p.m. on June 3 at the Pritzker Pavilion in Millennium Park, will be hosted by WGRB-AM Inspiration 1390 personalities Sonya Blakey, DeAndre Patterson and Candace McCollum.

Featured music celebrates traditional gospel, as well as influences born from contemporary urban, hip-hop, house, pop and R&B.

Gospel Music Festival Schedule

5:30 p.m: Dance Performance by Praize Productions

  • Praize Productions presents RIZE Youth Company performing an excerpt from their highly anticipated theatrical production, “Call Her By Name.”

6:00-6:40pm: Choir Nation

  • A tribute to church choirs featuring Pastor DeAndre Patterson and the Destiny Worship Center Chorale, Janet Sutton and The Voices of Acme, and Bishop Larry D. Trotter and Sweet Holy Combined Choirs. 

7:00-7:40pm: Karen Clark Sheard

  • Grammy Award winner and multiple Stellar and GMA Dove Award winner Karen Clark Sheard.

8:00-9:00pm: Tye Tribbett

  • The Grammy Award winner brings his blend of gospel, hip-hop and worship to the festival’s closing set.

More information can be found at ChicagoGospelMusicFestival.us.

