The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, April 3, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

CPD has ‘sufficient resources’ ready for potential protests against Trump arraignment

“The Chicago Police Department is continuing to monitor the situation in New York City,” a Chicago police spokesperson said.

By  Kade Heather
   
SHARE CPD has ‘sufficient resources’ ready for potential protests against Trump arraignment
A heavy police presence near Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago on Monday, October 28, 2019. Protesters rallied and marched through downtown Chicago in advance of President Donald Trump arriving to the building for a fundraiser. For the first time in his presidency, Donald Trump visits Chicago on Monday for a pair of scheduled events.

A heavy police presence near Trump International Hotel and Tower in Chicago on Monday, October 28, 2019. Protesters rallied and marched through downtown Chicago in advance of President Donald Trump arriving to the building for a fundraiser.

Victor Hilitski/For the Sun-Times

The Chicago Police Department plans to keep “sufficient resources” ready Tuesday as it monitors demonstrations in New York City surrounding former President Donald Trump’s arraignment.

Trump, the first former president to face criminal charges, arrived Monday in New York and was escorted to Manhattan, where the New York Police Department has ramped up security in preparation for potential protests. Metal barricades were placed around the Manhattan Criminal Courthouse and Trump Tower there.

“The Chicago Police Department is continuing to monitor the situation in New York City,” a Chicago police spokesperson said. “While there is no actionable intelligence here in Chicago, we will continue to have sufficient resources in place to maintain public safety and protect those exercising their First Amendment rights.”

Trump faces a still-sealed indictment handed down Friday by a Manhattan grand jury following an investigation into payments made during his 2016 presidential campaign to silence claims of an extramarital affair with a porn performer.

Before being arraigned and booked, Trump is scheduled to rally Tuesday morning at a Manhattan park alongside Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Georgia) and other Conservative figures. He then plans to give a speech at night at his Mar-a-Lago club in Florida.

The Associated Press contributed.

Next Up In News
Trump returns to New York to face historic criminal charges
FOP boss files complaint about city housing migrants at police stations
NASA names astronauts to next moon mission, first crew under Artemis
McDonald’s closes offices ahead of layoffs
Chicago State University faculty walk out on strike
Rain holds off as White Sox fans gather for home opener
The Latest
Former President Donald Trump arrives at Trump Tower in New York, Monday, April 3, 2023. Trump is expected to be booked and arraigned the following day on charges arising from hush money payments during his 2016 campaign. (AP Photo/Bryan Woolston) ORG XMIT: NYBW120
Nation/World
Trump returns to New York to face historic criminal charges
Donald Trump flew to New York from Florida on Monday, preparing to be arraigned on criminal charges stemming from payments made to porn star Stormy Daniels.
By Jill Colvin | Associated PressMichael Sisak | Associated Press, and 2 more
 
San Francisco Giants v Chicago White Sox
White Sox
Michael Kopech allows five homers as Giants rout White Sox
Kopech’s fastball topped out at 97.1 mph but averaged 94.4, according to Baseball Savant. More discouraging was that the Giants squared all of his home-run pitches with conviction.
By Mark Gonzales
 
Angela Taylor, wellness coordinator for the Garfield Park Community Council, stands next to an assortment of fruit available at a pop-up grocery store in West Garfield Park.
Taste
Grocery store pop-up opens in West Garfield Park, offers residents a taste of things to come
The Garfield Park Community Council and other local organizations will host the pop-up through the end of the week. It’s the first of many things planned for the West Side neighborhood that’s considered a food desert.
By Michael Loria
 
Screenshot_2023_04_03_at_6.39.39_PM.png
White Sox
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks announces he’s starting last round of chemo
Hendriks, 34, greeted Sox fans with a happy home opener message on the video board while wearing a T-shirt with the words “Close Out Cancer” on it.
By Mark Gonzales
 
IMG_1491__1_.jpg
Immigration
FOP boss files complaint about city housing migrants at police stations
At least eight migrants, including three children, had been staying at the Central District since they got to Chicago. The Salvation Army moved most of them to a shelter Monday afternoon.
By Emmanuel CamarilloFrank Main, and 1 more
 