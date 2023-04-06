The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 6, 2023
Music Entertainment and Culture

In United Center show, Depeche Mode proves they still have plenty to give musically

The song platter was a well-constructed, fan dream set that pulled from every era, and like any good Depeche Mode album, moved the crowd through a range of emotions,

By  Selena Fragassi - For the Sun-Times
   
SHARE In United Center show, Depeche Mode proves they still have plenty to give musically
Dave Gahan and Depeche Mode perform at the United Center on Wednesday night.

Dave Gahan leads Depeche Mode in concert at the United Center on Wednesday night.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

On the heels of releasing “Memento Mori” (translating to “remember, we must die”) their 15th studio album, Depeche Mode on its latest tour finds the British electro rock giants mired in the existentialism of life and death at a defining juncture. Yet, witnessing the two-hour, 23-song mega-show quickly becomes a beautiful, life-affirming display of a band that, 43 years in, still has so much left to give.

The atmosphere of the show — which touched down at United Center Wednesday night and marks the band’s first tour in five years — could best be summed up as one incredible, complicated eulogy: to fallen comrade Andrew “Fletch” Fletcher, one of the band’s founding members who died suddenly last year. And maybe also to Sire Records co-founder Seymour Stein, who passed away earlier this month, and who first introduced Depeche Mode to the U.S. But in many ways the concert also commemorated the ending of one chapter and the rest and peace found in discovering a new beginning.

Martin Gore (left) and Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs for a sold-out crowd at the United Center on Wednesday night.

Martin Gore (left) and Dave Gahan of Depeche Mode performs for a sold-out crowd at the United Center on Wednesday night.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

For the first time in their four decades together, Depeche Mode is now effectively a duo, and the alchemy that once drew Dave Gahan and Martin Gore together feels even more potent in present day. In recent interviews, the two have commented how Fletch’s passing brought them closer as friends and collaborators, and that feeling was palpable on the stage, whether it was the perfectly paired vocals on songs like the new single “Ghosts Again,” the reflective bow they gave to each other after “In Your Room,” or the shared embrace upon completing a stripped-back take of 1993 hit “Condemnation” during the encore.

The duo’s onstage relationship is potent. Gore is still the more demure, tortured poet and starlet singer with perfect pitch. Gahan is the alluring showman who baits with sensuality and soulful pipes. Gahan’s delightful twirling and both of their vocals have been so well-preserved it only adds to the timelessness of the synth pop pioneers. They remain monolithic in the electro rock pantheon and are helping to usher in a huge year of goth rock that also brings tour dates from The Cure and Sisters of Mercy.

This time, however, it just feels different. The air over the sold-out crowd began heavier and more subdued than normal for a Depeche Mode show. That tone was set in the first few minutes as the set started with “Memento Mori” songs “My Cosmos Is Mine” and “Wagging Tongue.” Both exploded with heartfelt rumminations on loss and the curiosity of what happens during transition into another plane of existence. Space-age background noise, bright spotlights that appeared to come from beyond yonder, and deep amber hues that lit up the baseboards of the stage only added to the effect. 

Martin Gore with Depeche Mode performs at the United Center.

Martin Gore performs at the United Center.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Times

The quartet delivered small doses of “Memento Mori” throughout the night, showcasing some of — the band’s best material in decades. The most gripping came via a Martin Gore solo of the album’s standout track, the R&B-fused confessional “Soul With Me” so core-touching it made you want to reach out and embrace him. Gahan appeared moved himself, taking a moment to commend the “beautiful angelic voice of Martin Gore” afterwards.

Gore and Gahan have not dared to replace Fletch on the tour but continue to be flanked by longtime tour personnel, the dextrous Peter Gordeno on keys and backing vocals, and the relentless drummer Christian Eigner. Together, they created a giant wall of sound and, huge production values aside, found a way to create intimacy in each defining moment.

The rest of the song platter was a well-constructed, fan dream set that pulled from every era, and like any good Depeche Mode album, moved the crowd through a range of emotions, from swiveling dance numbers to sensual come hithers to deep revelations. Inside the set was their first big hit, the kitschy “Just Can’t Get Enough” as well as the “Violator” gem “Personal Jesus,” and a salutary version of “World In My Eyes” paying homage to Fletcher as his image was superimposed on the video screens. “Never Let Me Down Again” (recently featured on HBO’s “The Last of Us”) was the penultimate highlight, Gahan bidding the multi-generational crowd to engage in the trademark arm wave that has become a cornerstone of the song’s live performances. 

There were moments suggesting Depeche Mode may be coming to grips with their own ultimate fate as a band. It can only be hoped that the new album and tour is not some kind of Bowie “Blackstar” pre-prophecy of their swan song. At least there’s one guarantee — they will be back Nov. 13 for another United Center romp, and it’s one not to be missed.

Set List

  • My Cosmos Is Mine
  • Wagging Tongue
  • Walking In My Shoes
  • It’s No Good
  • Sister of Night
  • In Your Room
  • Everything Counts
  • Precious
  • Speak To Me
  • A Question of Lust
  • Soul With Me
  • Ghosts Again
  • I Feel You
  • A Pain That I’m Used To
  • World In My Eyes
  • Wrong
  • Stripped
  • John the Revelator
  • Enjoy the Silence (break)

ENCORE

  • Condemnation
  • Just Can’t Get Enough
  • Never Let Me Down Again
  • Personal Jesus
Kelly Lee Owens opens for Depeche Mode at the United Center on Wednesday night in Chicago.

Kelly Lee Owens opens for Depeche Mode at the United Center on Wednesday night in Chicago.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere/Sun-Time


Next Up In Entertainment
On ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,’ the Rydell High outcasts find their people
‘Paint’: Give Owen Wilson’s tedious take on Bob Ross the brush-off
‘Beef’ turns an ugly road-rage conflict into great entertainment
Dear Abby: Woman I adore thinks we won’t work as a couple
Horoscope for Thursday, April 6, 2023
Drug dealer pleads guilty in death of ‘Wire’ actor Michael K. Williams
The Latest
White Sox starting pitcher Lance Lynn, left, walks off the field after being pulled by manager Pedro Grifol during the fifth inning of Thursday’s loss to the Giants.
White Sox
Giants rout White Sox again, hit record 13 homers in series
Lance Lynn KO’d, as White Sox fall to 3-4.
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Protestors gather outside of New York County Criminal Courthouse as the nation waits for the possibility of an indictment against former president Donald Trump by the Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg’s office on March 27, 2023. Bragg’s office has been investigating alleged hush money payments by Trump to a porn star during the 2016 presidential campaign. Trump has called on supporters to take to the streets in protest if he is indicted. (Photo by Spencer Platt/Getty Images)
Columnists
Republicans’ contempt for law continues with Trump’s indictment
Republican officials and officeholders who are rallying around Donald Trump are implicitly and sometimes explicitly endorsing his attacks on the justice system.
By Mona Charen
 
Jon Sciambi (from left), Joe Girardi and Jim Deshaies called the Cubs’ opening series last weekend and will work more together this season.
Sports Media
Three isn’t a crowd on Marquee Sports Network with Sciambi, Deshaies & Girardi
Joe Girardi is expected to be in the Cubs’ TV booth for about 50 games, most of them with Jon Sciambi and Jim Deshaies.
By Jeff Agrest
 
ELECTIONAPRIL_040523_15__1_.JPG
Afternoon Edition
What’s next for CPS after Johnson’s win, flowers for George Freeman and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Liam Hendriks rings a victory bell to celebrate the completion of chemotherapy. (hendriks_31 on Instagram)
White Sox
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks completes chemotherapy, rings victory bell
White Sox closer calls it “one of the most emotional things I’ve ever done.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 