The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, April 6, 2023
Sports Media Sports Cubs

Three isn’t a crowd on Marquee Sports Network with Sciambi, Deshaies & Girardi

Joe Girardi is expected to be in the Cubs’ TV booth for about 50 games, most of them with Jon Sciambi and Jim Deshaies.

By  Jeff Agrest
   
SHARE Three isn’t a crowd on Marquee Sports Network with Sciambi, Deshaies & Girardi
Screenshot_2023_04_06_144023.png

Jon Sciambi (from left), Joe Girardi and Jim Deshaies called the Cubs’ opening series last weekend and will work more together this season.

Marquee Sports Network

Three-person booths can be difficult for broadcasters of any sport. But baseball’s new pitch timer might make it the sport least conducive for such booths.

That didn’t dissuade Marquee Sports Network from adding Joe Girardi to the Cubs’ booth of Jon Sciambi and Jim Deshaies for the opening series last weekend. It proved to be a winning combination. Sciambi is adept at leading a booth, and Deshaies and Girardi provided an interesting pitcher-catcher dynamic.

Girardi appeared on six Cubs broadcasts last season, including three with Sciambi and Deshaies, after the Phillies fired him as manager June 3. Girardi, a Cubs draft pick in 1986 who had two stints with the team (1989-92, 2000-02), has called games for ESPN Radio, the Yankees’ YES Network, Fox and MLB Network in his post-playing career, which includes 14 seasons as a manager.

That’s a lot of experience to share with viewers, and the trick in a three-person booth is not to, shall we say, overshare. Sciambi has to call the action, and Deshaies has insight to share, too. With the dilly-dallying between pitches significantly reduced, ensuring everyone is heard can be a challenge.

Girardi probably talked more than Deshaies, but it didn’t feel obtrusive because Girardi was so sharp. For example, when catcher Yan Gomes was having trouble hanging on to Marcus Stroman’s pitches, Girardi suggested it was because Gomes was trying to frame them for the umpire.

Perhaps Girardi thought he was talking too much because he often asked Deshaies for his thoughts on a topic. Generally, the play-by-play guy will bring an analyst into a conversation, but Girardi was the one taking the lead. It made for great exchanges.

Girardi still prepares for games as though he’s competing in them. He mentioned how he uses MLB.TV to scout teams, and his effort came through on the broadcast. It can’t be easy to drop in and call a game, but Girardi sure made it seem so.

This isn’t to take anything away from Deshaies, who’s astute and certainly more entertaining. But the trio’s work has me looking forward to their next games together. Girardi is expected to be in the booth for about 50 games, most of them with Sciambi and Deshaies. For these guys, three isn’t a crowd.

The big hurt

Fox Sports did not bring back White Sox Hall of Famer Frank Thomas for its studio shows, replacing him with Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter. Thomas had been with the network for almost 10 years. The New York Post had reported that Thomas’ spot was in jeopardy after Fox announced Jeter’s hiring on Super Bowl Sunday. Thomas declined to comment.

Thomas seems to have fallen victim to Yankees favoritism. Who really thinks Jeter will offer anything of substance? He was milquetoast during his playing days and has admitted that was by design. Even in ESPN’s “The Captain,” a seven-hour documentary about him, Jeter maintained his flavorless front.

He’ll join former Yankees teammate Alex Rodriguez and Red Sox Hall of Famer David Ortiz on Fox. Thomas never seemed to click with those two. They took up most of the oxygen in the room and would yuk it up between themselves. But Thomas has come a long way as an analyst.

He’ll continue to appear on NBC Sports Chicago’s White Sox studio shows. He’s better there, so maybe this is for the best. But on the surface, dumping the affable Thomas for the banal Jeter reeks of bias.

Floyd the harbinger?

Cubs fans weren’t the only ones critical of manager David Ross after the team’s 7-6 loss to the Reds on Monday. Cliff Floyd, Marquee’s new lead studio analyst, began the postgame show questioning Ross’ decision to have Patrick Wisdom bunt with men on first and second and no outs in the seventh inning, trailing by one run.

Wisdom had been hit by a pitch on his left wrist in his previous at-bat, which Ross said played into his decision. But in the ninth, Wisdom swung away and lined a single to right field. Floyd wondered why Wisdom could swing in the ninth but not the seventh.

It was a good look for Marquee, whose mere existence still bothers fans clinging to the WGN days. With the Cubs expected to compete this season, the network’s commentators will be expected to raise their game and provide critical analysis. Floyd, a longtime analyst at MLB Network, appears prepared to do just that.

Remote patrol

  • The Cubs’ game against the Rangers at 1:20 p.m. Friday will air exclusively on Apple TV+. Fans can sign up for a free seven-day trial to watch. Rich Waltz, analyst Dontrelle Willis and reporter Heidi Watney will call the action. The game Saturday will air on Marquee and FS1, where Kenny Albert and Eric Karros have the call.
  • The Fire’s game against Minnesota at 7:30 p.m. Saturday will be available for free on Apple TV+.
  • The Blackhawks’ game against the Wild at 8 p.m. Monday will air on ESPN.

Next Up In Sports
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks completes chemotherapy, rings victory bell
Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan offers up some packing tips for teammates
Former Bulls player Ben Gordon arrested on weapons charge
Bears sign former 3rd-round pick DE Rasheem Green
How Marcus Stroman’s first season with the Cubs set him up to be ‘the guy’ in 2023
Former White Sox pitcher calls Fernando Tatis Jr. a ‘cheater’
The Latest
ELECTIONAPRIL_040523_15__1_.JPG
Afternoon Edition
What’s next for CPS after Johnson’s win, flowers for George Freeman and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Liam Hendriks rings a victory bell to celebrate the completion of chemotherapy. (hendriks_31 on Instagram)
White Sox
White Sox’ Liam Hendriks completes chemotherapy, rings victory bell
White Sox closer calls it “one of the most emotional things I’ve ever done.”
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
merlin_112607656.jpg
Movies and TV
On ‘Grease: Rise of the Pink Ladies,’ the Rydell High outcasts find their people
Creator of the Paramount+ series envisions expanding to an MCU-like ‘Grease’ cinematic universe.
By Alicia Rancilio | AP
 
55377404WM044_Supreme_Court.JPG
News
Former Illinois inmate finally has gender-affirming surgery following four-year fight
Cristina Nichole Iglesias had the surgery March 30 and is recovering well, according to the ACLU, the organization representing Iglesias in her legal battle.
By Stefano Esposito
 
DeMar DeRozan
Bulls
Bulls forward DeMar DeRozan offers up some packing tips for teammates
With the season on the line, the Bulls play next Wednesday in the Eastern Conference play-in game. As far as DeRozan was concerned, pack for a second game ... just in case.
By Joe Cowley
 