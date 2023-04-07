Person struck and killed by Metra train in Downers Grove

A person was struck and killed by a Metra train Friday evening in Downers Grove.
The incident occurred about 7 p.m. at the Main Street station on Metra’s BNSF Line, according to a Metra spokesperson.
The person was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.
Later Friday evening, trains were running with significant delays.
No other details were immediately known.
