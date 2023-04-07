The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, April 7, 2023
Person struck and killed by Metra train in Downers Grove

The person was pronounced dead at the Main Street station, according to a spokesperson from Metra.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A Metra train arrives at the LaSalle Street Metra Station in the Loop, Monday morning, Jan. 4, 2021.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

A person was struck and killed by a Metra train Friday evening in Downers Grove.

The incident occurred about 7 p.m. at the Main Street station on Metra’s BNSF Line, according to a Metra spokesperson.

The person was pronounced dead at the scene, the spokesperson said.

Later Friday evening, trains were running with significant delays.

No other details were immediately known.

