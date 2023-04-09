Person fatally struck by Blue Line train on Near West Side

A person was fatally struck by a CTA Blue Line train early Sunday on the Near West Side.
The person, who was only identified as male, was struck around 4 a.m. in the 400 block of North Damen Avenue, Chicago police said.
Police are conducting a death investigation.
