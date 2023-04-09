The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, April 9, 2023
Person fatally struck by Blue Line train on Near West Side

The person, who was only identified as male, was struck around 4 a.m. in the 400 block of South Damen Avenue, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
A woman was shot on a Red Line train early Saturday.

Sun-Times file

A person was fatally struck by a CTA Blue Line train early Sunday on the Near West Side.

The person, who was only identified as male, was struck around 4 a.m. in the 400 block of North Damen Avenue, Chicago police said.

Police are conducting a death investigation.

