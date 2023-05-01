The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 1, 2023
Dust storm blamed for ‘multiple fatalities’ in pileups near Springfield

Multiple deaths are reported and more than 30 people hospitalized. Winds sent visibility to near zero. State police say a section of Interstate 55 will be closed until Tuesday.

By  Associated Press
 Updated  
An Illinois State Police squad car

Illinois State Police say a windstorm that kicked up clouds of dust in south-central Illinois has led to numerous crashes and pileups and “multiple fatalities” on Interstate 55.

Sun-Times file

DIVERNON, Ill. — A windstorm in south-central Illinois kicked up clouds of dust Monday, causing numerous crashes, pileups and multiple fatalities on Interstate 55, police said.

The crashes occurred late in the morning and involved 40 to 60 passenger cars and multiple tractor-trailers, two of which caught fire, Illinois State Police Maj. Ryan Starrick said. The highway was shut down in both directions in Montgomery County, 20 miles south of Springfield.

“The cause of the crashes is due to excessive winds blowing dirt from farm fields across the highway, leading to zero visibility,” Starrick said at a news conference.

He reported that there were “multiple fatalities” but did not give an exact number, saying that would be released later in the day.

He said more than 30 people were taken to hospitals with injuries after the crashes, which occurred in both the southbound and the northbound lanes.

Starrick said such blinding dust storms have happened before on Illinois roads “where unfortunately you have excessively high winds” that blow the topsoil from fields. Farmers are planting fields across Illinois and the Midwest.

Starrick said I-55 would be closed until late morning or early afternoon Tuesday.

“Visibility in the area is reported to be low due to blowing dust,” Illinois State Police said earlier in a statement. “Traffic is urged to seek alternate routes.”

The Auburn Travel Center in Divernon was established as a reunification spot for travelers.

Contributing: Mohammad Samra

