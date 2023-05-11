The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 11, 2023
Celebrities Entertainment and Culture Sports

Ryan Reynolds, Snoop Dogg, The Weeknd vying for ownership stake in NHL’s Ottawa Senators

Reynolds is attached to a bid worth more than $1 billion led by real estate developer Remington Group, while Snoop Dogg announced he is part of a bid spearheaded by Los Angeles-based businessman Neko Sparks.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE Ryan Reynolds, Snoop Dogg, The Weeknd vying for ownership stake in NHL’s Ottawa Senators
Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds and rapper Snoop Dogg have both confirmed their interest, while Toronto recording artist The Weeknd has reportedly also thrown his hat into the ring.

Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds and rapper Snoop Dogg have both confirmed their interest, while Toronto recording artist The Weeknd has reportedly also thrown his hat into the ring.

Getty

OTTAWA, Ontario— While some hockey fans may be surprised by multiple celebrities facing off for a minority ownership stake in the NHL’s Ottawa Senators, experts who study the business of sport say the prospect stands to lift the team’s profile to new heights. It is also seen as a safe way for stars to park their money.

Vancouver-born actor Ryan Reynolds and rapper Snoop Dogg have both confirmed their interest, while Toronto recording artist The Weeknd has reportedly also thrown his hat into the ring.

For film or music stars interested in owning a professional sports team, the opportunity simply doesn’t come around often, said Michael Naraine, associate professor of sport management at Brock University.

Snoop Dogg, a longtime hockey fan, has said he would use his stake in the Senators to help grow the sport in the U.S., especially among Black children.

Snoop Dogg, a longtime hockey fan, has said he would use his stake in the Senators to help grow the sport in the U.S., especially among Black children.

Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP

“When you think about professional sport, it is a cartel-like system. There are only 32 teams, only 32 seats,” he told The Canadian Press. “Teams like the Ottawa Senators, even though they’ve never won the Stanley Cup and they are not doing so hot momentum-wise on the ice, they’re still highly coveted. That’s the kind of impetus for why celebrities are now wanting to get into sports ownership.”

The board of directors of Senators Sports & Entertainment initiated the process to sell the team last November after the death of owner Eugene Melnyk earlier that year. Melnyk left the franchise to his daughters, Anna and Olivia.

Reynolds is attached to a bid worth more than $1 billion led by real estate developer Remington Group, while Snoop Dogg announced he is part of a bid spearheaded by Los Angeles-based businessman Neko Sparks. The Weeknd has agreed to be a partner in a bid led by Toronto billionaires Jeffrey and Michael Kimel, according to the Ottawa Sun.

A recent valuation by Forbes listed the Senators at $800 million, 24th out of the NHL’s 30 teams.

Concordia University sports economist Moshe Lander said owning a sports franchise is a safe way for celebrities to invest, often with exponential returns. He noted Melnyk purchased the Senators — who play in what Lander called “a middling NHL market” — for $92 million two decades ago.

“It’s a cast of otherwise forgettable players. It’s the epitome of average. Yet the value of the franchise has gone up 10 times in 20 years,” Lander said. “When you bring celebrity into the story, then celebrity has the ability to monetize that ownership stake beyond just the appreciation of the value of the team.”

Reynolds has expressed interest in creating a television series about the team through his production company, Maximum Effort, similar to its hit reality show, “Welcome to Wrexham,” about the Welsh soccer team the actor co-owns.

Lander said the Reynolds bid “checks off all the boxes” for the NHL, as he brings experience “getting eyes onto a sport that goes beyond just watching the event itself.”

“He’s done that for that fifth-division, (British) soccer team that nobody outside of that market would have ever heard of. All of a sudden, people are caught up in the real-life ‘Ted Lasso,’” said the economist, referring to the television show of an American who helps coach a U.K. soccer team looking for a comeback. “From the NHL’s standpoint, they’re going to say, all right, we bring on an owner who is going to create content for us, who’s shown proof of concept in being able to create content in an area where people would otherwise not care, and somehow get them to care.”

Snoop Dogg, a longtime hockey fan, has said he would use his stake in the Senators to help grow the sport in the U.S., especially among Black children.

The deadline for interested groups to submit final non-binding offers is May 15.

Next Up In Entertainment
Dear Abby: Daughter expects me to watch her child every day
Horoscope for Thursday, May 11, 2023
What to know about Trump’s CNN town hall: Lies about election and abortion, attacks on accuser
Tony Orlando hits the road with Wayne Newton, ‘a kindred spirit’
Things to do in Chicago May 11-17: The Mix
Michael J. Fox finds the humor in his plight in moving documentary ‘Still’
The Latest
EJE_eventChorus_051022.png
Events
The Environmental Justice Exchange: An Air Pollution Fight in Pilsen
Environmental reporter Brett Chase was joined by community experts Mary Gonzales, Tanya Lozano, Theresa McNamara and Olga Bautista for a conversation about air pollution and a scrap-metal operation in Pilsen.
By Sun-Times staff
 
Jenny Heinl, left, and Lorie Herrera, 47, right, browse Nichols Farm and Orchard’s herbs that are for sale on the first day of the Daley Plaza City Market’s 2022 season at Daley Plaza in the Loop, Thursday afternoon, May 12, 2022.
Chicago
Daley Plaza’s farmers market opens today
The market, which will be open Thursdays through Oct. 26, is expected to have about 30 vendors.
By Stefano Esposito
 
Michael Jordan’s medal ceremony jacket from the 1992 Olympics will be offered at auction by Sotheby’s.
Bulls
Michael Jordan’s ‘Dream Team’ Olympic jacket up for auction
The red, white and blue Reebok jacket that Jordan — a Nike athlete — was forced to wear on the medal stand at the 1992 Barcelona Olympics could fetch anywhere from $1 million to $3 million.
By Tim Reynolds | Associated Press
 
A person was wounded in an officer-involved shooting April 15, 2023, on the West Side.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Woodlawn home
About an hour earlier, another man was shot to death less than four miles away in the Oakland neighborhood.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A hit-and-run driver left a road worker dead late Friday on DuSable Lake Shore Drive, police said.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Oakland neighborhood
The man, 34, was outside in the 700 block of East 38th Place about 6:35 a.m. Thursday when someone in a red sedan exited and opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 