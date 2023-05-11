The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 11, 2023

White Sox walked off, lose series to last-place Royals

Fermin’s squeeze bunt in ninth drops White Sox to within a game of last place

By  Daryl Van Schouwen
   
White Sox walked off, lose series to last-place Royals
Freddy Fermin laid down a game-winning squeeze bunt against the White Sox. (AP)

Kansas City Royals’ Freddy Fermin, center, celebrates after the Royals’ win over the White Sox Thursday, May 11, 2023, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 4-3. (AP)

AP Photos

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Whenever things are bad, they can always get worse. Don’t the 13-26 White Sox know it.

Urgently needing to take a series against the worst team in the AL Central and avoid falling further behind division leader Minnesota, the Sox lost 4-3 to the Royals on catcher Freddy Fermin’s squeeze bunt in front of Reynaldo Lopez Thursday, scoring Nick Pratto and giving the Royas their third win in a four-game series. The result pulled last-place Kansas City (12-27) within a game of the Sox in the standings.

On a drizzly afternoon that saw the start of the game delayed one hour, the Sox also lost catcher Yasmani Grandal, who exited in the fourth inning with right hamstring tightness.

Manager Pedro Grifol was not pleased, saying his team “got outplayed” and “lacked urgency” in the series.

“Disappointed at times with lack of urgency? Absolutely. I am,” Grifol said. “That starts with me. So, we gotta be better. We gotta be better as a staff. We gotta be better as a ballclub. We have to take advantage of situations like this.”

Mike Clevinger pitched six innings, allowing three runs on three hits. He walked two and struck out two.

Brady Singer, who entered with an 8.82 ERA, held the Sox to one run on five hits in six innings. Luis Robert hit a tying, two-run double in the eighth against Aroldis Chapman.

Lopez walked Pratto leading off the ninth, then gave up a one-out single to Matt Duffy before Fermin put down the winning bunt.

The Sox had won series before Kansas City against the Twins and Reds.

“We had some momentum coming in and we got outplayed,” Grifol said.

NOTES: Third baseman Yoan Moncada is expected to be reinstated from the injured list (back) for Friday’s game against the Astros.

*Liam Hendriks was scheduled to make his fourth relief appearance on his rehab assignment with Triple-A Charlotte Thursday, staying on course to be reinstated as soon as Tuesday.

On deck

ASTROS AT SOX

Friday: J.P. France (0-0, 0.00 ERA) vs. Michael Kopech (1-3, 5.97), 7:10 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

Saturday: Brandon Bielak (0-1, 4.15) vs. Dylan Cease (2-2, 5.58), 6:15 p.m., FOX, 1000-AM

Sunday: Hunter Brown (3-1, 3.23) vs. Lucas Giolito (2-2, 3.59), 1:10 p.m., NBCSCH, 1000-AM

