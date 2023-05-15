After headline-making trial of former CEO, ComEd is focused on the future

We have seen the headlines about the federal criminal trial of a former ComEd CEO and others. The conduct at the center of the trial is not a proud chapter in our company’s history, but it is one that we own. We’ve enacted strong new ethics policies, enhanced oversight and implemented more rigorous employee training aimed at preventing the prior conduct from happening again.

As just one of many ways we have enhanced transparency, we’ve created a new web page customers can use to view documents, such as our code of business conduct and compliance and ethics policies, which govern how we conduct our work. This page also has links to our reporting, at both the ComEd and corporate level, on our political activity and compliance controls. We are committed to transparency, in part through our detailed annual ethics report to the state of Illinois.

With important reforms in place, we’re looking forward and staying focused on our core mission: providing the 9 million people we are privileged to serve with clean, reliable and affordable energy.

As local, federal and state laws (like Illinois’ Climate and Equitable Jobs Act) set ambitious clean energy goals, ComEd — through its roadmap for an equitable transition to cleaner energy, called ComEd 2030 — is ready to support the growth of renewable energy resources like solar panels and new fleets of zero-emission electric vehicles, while also hardening the grid to withstand more extreme weather events caused by climate change.

Power grids across the country are facing new challenges and new opportunities. Climate change is already impacting energy systems, and customers are plugging in more devices and technologies — from electric vehicles to heat pumps — every day. ComEd’s plans prioritize investments in resilient infrastructure, customer-centric services and new technologies, enabling us to meet the climate challenge and our customers’ needs equitably and affordably.

As ComEd’s new CEO, my focus — and the company’s — is to rebuild the trust of our customers and communities by showing up every day, acting with integrity and delivering outstanding electric service while preparing the electric grid for a cleaner energy future.

So while the trial drove headlines and may continue to do so, the thousands of men and women at ComEd who power northern Illinois will continue to execute the critical work needed to deliver a cleaner, safer and brighter future for our customers.

Gil Quiniones, CEO, Commonwealth Edison

Could religious organizations help more with migrants?

The mayor says they have no room for anymore migrants.

My solution: There are thousands of churches, mosques and synagogues in Chicagoland. Depending on the individual facilities’ size, allocate migrants on a square-foot basis. A storefront church could take a single family, a cathedral could take dozens.

All those religions preach “love thy neighbor.” Maybe they should put that into action. Or are their beliefs just talk?

MJ Smith, Oak Lawn

New York City was right to reject NASCAR

The Sun-Times editorial concerning the upcoming Nascar races describes nothing but a disaster. Besides museums and roads closings, it’s going to be a three-year event? What’s not stated is the addition to our air pollution problem in the city and along the lakeshore, especially during July.

Kudos to the Big Apple for rejecting this. The whole thing should be sent back to Daytona or Talladega with our regrets.

Fred J. Wittenberg, Evanston

