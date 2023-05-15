The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Monday, May 15, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

U.S. Virgin Islands seeks to subpoena Elon Musk in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit

The Virgin Islands, where Jeffrey Epstein had an estate, is suing JPMorgan Chase, alleging it enabled Epstein’s sex trafficking, and is seeking evidence that Epstein may have advised Elon Musk on certain business matters.

By  Larry Neumeister | AP
   
SHARE U.S. Virgin Islands seeks to subpoena Elon Musk in Jeffrey Epstein lawsuit
Banks_Epstein_Lawsuits_Musk.jpg

The government of the U.S. Virgin Islands told a federal judge Monday that it cannot find Elon Musk to serve him with a subpoena for documents in its lawsuit seeking to hold JPMorgan Chase liable for sex trafficking acts committed by Jeffrey Epstein.

Associated Press

NEW YORK — The government of the U.S. Virgin Islands is trying to subpoena billionaire Elon Musk for documents in its lawsuit seeking to hold JPMorgan Chase liable for sex trafficking acts committed by businessman Jeffrey Epstein.

Musk has never been publicly accused of any wrongdoing related to Epstein, who killed himself in 2019 as he awaited sex trafficking charges in a federal jail in Manhattan.

But over the years, there had been unconfirmed speculation — encouraged by Epstein himself — that Epstein had advised Musk on certain business matters.

Spokespeople for Musk have denied those reports, but the government of the U.S. Virgin Islands said in a court filing that it believes Epstein may have referred or tried to refer Musk to JPMorgan as a potential client.

The Virgin Islands, where Epstein had an estate, sued JPMorgan last year, saying its investigation has revealed that the financial services giant enabled Epstein’s recruiters to pay victims and was “indispensable to the operation and concealment of the Epstein trafficking enterprise.”

Lawyers for JPMorgan did not immediately return messages seeking comment Monday.

In the past, they have said victims are entitled to justice but litigation attempting to blame the financial institution for Epstein’s actions were legally meritless, directed at the wrong party and should be dismissed.

Authorities alleged that Epstein recruited and sexually abused dozens of underage girls at his mansions in New York and Palm Beach, Florida, in the early 2000s. He had pleaded not guilty.

Lawyers for the Virgin Islands told a federal judge Monday that they haven’t been able to locate Musk to serve him with the subpoena.

They asked the court to serve Tesla, his electric vehicle company, instead.

They said they hired an investigative firm to search public records databases for possible addresses for Musk and reached out to one of his lawyers by email, but received no response.

A message sent to a lawyer for Musk seeking comment Monday was not immediately returned.

The subpoena — one of several sent to prominent business figures — sought documents from Jan. 1, 2002, to the present reflecting communications between Musk and JPMorgan or Musk and Epstein regarding Epstein or Epstein’s role in Musk’s accounts, transactions or financial management.

It also sought all documents reflecting or regarding Epstein’s involvement in human trafficking and his procurement of girls or women for commercial sex.

And it sought information about fees Musk might have paid to Epstein or JPMorgan and any documents concerning communications between Musk, Epstein and JPMorgan regarding accounts, transactions or the relationship at JPMorgan.

Next Up In News
Woman fatally shot in Washington Park
Man in custody after baseball bat attack hurts 2, including intern, at congressman’s Virginia office
Inauguration Day: Prayers, promises and a party
Philadelphia Inquirer hit by cyberattack causing newspaper’s largest disruption in decades
South Elgin girl who was abducted in 2017 is found safe in North Carolina
History, humility, hope — and a few hugs — mark swearing in of younger, more diverse City Council: ‘We need a fresh start’
The Latest
The Cubs put right-hander Brad Boxberger on the 15-day IL Monday with a strained right forearm.
Cubs
Roster analysis: Cubs option Hayden Wesneski, put Brad Boxberger on IL to call up bullpen reinforcements
The Cubs recalled Jeremiah Estrada and selected right-hander Nick Burdi from Triple-A Iowa.
By Maddie Lee
 
Cubs center fielder Cody Bellinger is joined by Seiya Suzuki after being injured on a catch during the seventh inning against the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park on May 15, 2023 in Houston, Texas.
Cubs
Initial tests on Cody Bellinger’s knee promising after he exited game vs. Astros
Bellinger hurt his knee after a leaping catch against the wall.
By Maddie Lee
 
A man was seriously hurt in a shooting October 14, 2021 on I-94.
Crime
Woman fatally shot in Washington Park
The woman, 19, suffered a gunshot wound to the chest around 8:45 p.m. Monday. No one is in custody.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Congress_Staff_Attacked.jpg
Nation/World
Man in custody after baseball bat attack hurts 2, including intern, at congressman’s Virginia office
Two staffers working in Rep. Gerry Connolly’s district office in suburban Virginia were hurt when a man entered and struck them with a metal bat. He was taken into custody.
By Matthew Barakat | AP and Denise LaVoie | AP
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson with his wife, Stacie Johnson, two sons, Owen and Ethan, and daughter, Braedyn, after making his inaugural address Monday, May 15, 2023 at Credit Union 1 Arena.
City Hall
Inauguration Day: Prayers, promises and a party
Many who attended the swearing-in ceremony said they were excited for Brandon Johnson to take office because they felt he would bring positive change to Chicago.
By Catherine OdomMitchell Armentrout, and 1 more
 