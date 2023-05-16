2 seriously wounded in Eisenhower Expressway shooting

Two people were seriously wounded in a shooting Tuesday morning on the Eisenhower Expressway near the Austin neighborhood, officials said.

About 11:50 a.m., state troopers responded to Interstate 290 near Cicero Avenue and found two people shot, according to Illinois State Police.

Both were taken to hospitals in serious condition, state police said.

Eastbound traffic was being diverted at Harlem Avenue while troopers investigated, authorities said.

Anyone who witnessed the shooting or has any knowledge of it was asked to call (847) 294-4400 or email ISP.CrimeTips@Illinois.gov. Witnesses can remain anonymous.

