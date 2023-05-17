The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
Dear Abby: A meatloaf recipe for dinner tonight and lunch tomorrow

Reader has been enjoying the entree for years.

By  Abigail Van Buren
   
DEAR ABBY: I have seen you mention in your column your cookbooklets of favorite recipes. I hope the meatloaf recipe is included. Years ago, I cut out your meatloaf recipe, and it’s been a staple at my house ever since. I did make one significant change: I use ground bison instead of beef. It’s healthier and tastes great. Thanks, Abby, for your years of entertaining, wise words. — NANCY M. IN OREGON

DEAR NANCY: I’m pleased you have enjoyed preparing (and eating!) that meatloaf, and I was intrigued that you substituted bison for the beef. I’m pleased to share the recipe again, and yes, it’s included in my cookbooklet set. I have made it for years. It makes delicious sandwiches the second day if there’s any left over.

The cookbooklet set features recipes for appetizers, soups, salads, vegetable and side dishes, main courses and delicious desserts (which are my downfall). The set, which also includes tips on entertaining, can be ordered by sending your name and address, plus check or money order for $16 (U.S. funds), to: Dear Abby Cookbooklet Set, P.O. Box 447, Mt. Morris, IL 61054-0447. Shipping and handling are included in the price.

Meatloaf

INGREDIENTS:

2 pounds ground beef

1 cup seasoned Italian bread crumbs

1/2 cup finely chopped onion

1/3 cup ketchup

1/3 cup water

1 teaspoon garlic powder

2 eggs

Pepper to taste

Salt, if desired

4 strips uncooked bacon, if desired

METHOD:

Preheat oven to 350 degrees.

In large bowl, combine all ingredients except bacon. Shape into a loaf; place in 9-by-5-inch pan. Arrange bacon strips on top of meat mixture, if desired. Bake for 60 minutes. (Serves 6 to 8.)

By the way, the cookbooklet set also contains a tasty recipe for TURKEY meatloaf for those who have sworn off red meat, which clearly I haven’t.

DEAR ABBY: I started having sex with a married co-worker. He cheated on me with other women. When I found out, I told him to say he was sorry because I didn’t deserve it. He could have just left me alone. He won’t apologize. What do I do? I’m really upset about it. He’s married, living a single life. — NOT THE ONLY ONE IN GEORGIA

DEAR NOT THE ONLY ONE: You knew this co-worker was married, and yet you helped him cheat. Why are you surprised that you are not the only other woman in his life? You are hardly the wronged woman; his wife is. If you want to improve your life, move on and find someone you can have an open and aboveboard relationship with.

Dear Abby is written by Abigail Van Buren, also known as Jeanne Phillips, and was founded by her mother, Pauline Phillips. Contact Dear Abby at www.DearAbby.com or P.O. Box 69440, Los Angeles, CA 90069.

