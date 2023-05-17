The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 17, 2023
College Sports Sports

EA Sports College Football video game will let players be paid for use of their likenesses

It is unclear how much players will be compensated.An EA Sports representative told ESPN that the goal was to be “as inclusive and equitable as possible.”

By  USA Today Sports
   
SHARE EA Sports College Football video game will let players be paid for use of their likenesses
Players will be compensated if they let EA Sports use their likeness for next year’s college football video game.

Players will be compensated if they let EA Sports use their likeness for next year’s college football video game.

Mark J. Terrill/AP

Fans of the wildly popular EA Sports College Football gaming franchise have a reason to rejoice.

EA Sports has contracted OneTeam Partners to incorporate the names, images and likenesses into the game, which is being relaunched with a summer 2024 release date, the company confirmed to USA TODAY Sports. The agreement will allow all eligible FBS players to opt in to have their likenesses incorporated and players will be compensated for opting in.

“We’ve wanted to feature collegiate athletes in a meaningful way from the start of our journey to bring an EA SPORTS college football experience back to our fans,” EA Sports said Wednesday in a statement. “We’re excited to have an agreement in place with OneTeam Partners that will enable us to include the names and likenesses of eligible collegiate football athletes at NCAA Division 1 Football Subdivision schools who opt-in to being featured in EA SPORTS College Football.”

What is unclear is the amount of the payout for players who decide to opt in. An EA Sports representative told ESPN that the goal was to be “as inclusive and equitable as possible.”

On its website, OneTeam lists a frequently-asked-questions section that includes the topic of college athletics video games.

“If it is not possible to identify individual sales, like in the case of video games, then revenue will be divided equally among the athletes included in each licensing program,” the company says.

ESPN reported that players who opt out will lead to EA Sports creating a generic avatar and player in that specific athlete’s place, similar to the older versions of the franchise.

More than 120 FBS programs, including all 10 FBS conferences and the College Football Playoff, have committed to participating in the game, ESPN reported.

When was the last EA Sports college football video game?

The franchise has been discontinued since 2013. The last college football game the video game franchise produced was NCAA Football 14 with former Michigan quarterback Denard Robinson gracing the cover.

The series was discontinued as the debate over student athletes being compensated for their names, images and likenesses continued around the country and in legislative bodies. The old video game franchise did not use actual college football player names, but the roster closely mirrored the actual ones with player numbers and positions tied to general physical appearances of those playing on fields on Saturdays.

Read more at usatoday.com

Next Up In College Sports
Powered by one busy Izzy, Northwestern lacrosse is back within range of the summit
D.J. Rodman, son of Bulls great Dennis, joining Bronny James at USC
West Virginia coach Bob Huggins gets $1 million pay cut, suspension after using homophobic slur
Money talks, but so does the heart — and Boo Buie’s belongs to Northwestern
Denny Crum, who coached Louisville to two NCAA Tournament championships, dies at 86
Joe Kapp, former Vikings and Cal quarterback, dies at age 85
The Latest
As the requirement for&nbsp;Medicaid&nbsp;members to renew their coverage restarts after three years, we need to make sure people have the information they need to keep their coverage, writes Israel Rocha, CEO of Cook County Health.
Letters to the Editor
Spread the word on how to renew Medicaid coverage
Federal estimates shows up to 15 million people — 700,00 here in Illinois — could be dis-enrolled from Medicaid when continuous enrollment ends. We need to make sure people have the information they need to keep their coverage.
By Letters to the Editor
 
An Air Serbia jetliner at O’Hare International Airport on Wednesday.
Business
Air Serbia starts direct flights from Chicago to Belgrade
The new route could serve 350,000 Chicago-area residents of Serbian descent, said Chicago’s aviation commissioner.
By David Roeder
 
The body of Officer Aréanah Preston is carried into Trinity United Church of Christ in the Washington Heights neighborhood for her funeral, Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Preston, 24, was killed during an attempted robbery as she arrived home in Avalon Park after a shift on May 6. | Pat Nabong/Sun-Times
Afternoon Edition
Officer Aréanah Preston mourned at funeral, takeaways from Mayor Johnson’s inauguration and more in your Chicago news roundup
Today’s update is about an eight-minute read that will brief you on the day’s biggest stories.
By Matt Moore
 
Isabelle Harrison, right, will miss the Sky’s opening games against the Lynx on Friday and Mercury on Sunday.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Isabelle Harrison out with undisclosed injury as Sky prepare to open season on Friday
Sky coach/GM James Wade did not comment on whether Harrison will be undergoing surgery as was stated by her mother.
By Annie Costabile
 
Dionne Mhoon (standing beside a police officer), mother of Officer Aréanah Preston, and her family cry as Officer Preston’s hearse arrives before Preston’s funeral outside Trinity United Church of Christ, at 400 W. 95th St., on Wednesday, May 17, 2023. Preston, 24, was killed during an attempted robbery as she arrived home in Avalon Park after a shift on May 6. Four teens are charged with first-degree murder in her killing.
News
Colleagues of slain Chicago Police Officer Aréanah Preston rise to their feet during funeral to ‘show her how much we loved her’
Former Mayor Lori Lightfoot, Mayor Brandon Johnson and interim Police Supt. Fred Waller were among the mourners waiting for the hearse carrying Preston’s body.
By Tom Schuba and Sophie Sherry
 