The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 19, 2023
Music Entertainment and Culture

Jimmy Buffett hospitalized for ‘issues that need immediate attention’

Buffett was returning from a trip to the Bahamas when he stopped in Boston for a “check-up,” he said, after which he was hospitalized.

By  USA TODAY
   
Joy Ashford, USA TODAY
SHARE Jimmy Buffett hospitalized for ‘issues that need immediate attention’
Jimmy Buffett chats with the Chicago Sun-Times about his upcoming stage musical “Margaritaville” at the Broadway Playhouse on Monday, July 17, 2017. | Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Jimmy Buffett chats with the Sun-Times in 2017.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

Jimmy Buffett is revealing he was hospitalized Thursday.

The “On The Road Again” singer, 76, told fans in a statement posted to social media that he had to cancel a planned show in Charleston, South Carolina, due to “some issues that needed immediate attention.”

“I had a sudden change of plans this week that affected us all,” he shared.

Buffett was returning from a trip to the Bahamas when he stopped in Boston for a “check-up,” he said, after which he was hospitalized.

“Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you. I also will promise you that when I am well enough to perform, that is what I’ll be doing in the land of She-Crab soup,” Buffett added, ending his post with the reassurance “just remember, NOT YET!”

Screen_Shot_2023_05_19_at_5.54.31_PM.png

Facebook

USA Today has reached out to Buffett’s reps for further information.

Over the course of his long and award-winning career, Buffett has recorded 27 studio albums and won an ACM award for his hit song “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere,” according to his website.

The singer is also known for his multibillion dollar empire, which includes resorts, liquor, casinos and RV parks all branded with the singer’s stamp of a parrot and palm tree. In 2022, Buffett expanded to cruises by launching a regular schedule of voyages on the 658-cabin Margaritaville at Sea Paradise, chartered from Palm Beach, Florida, to Grand Bahama Island.

The “Margaritaville” singer spoke to USA Today in 2020 about why he no longer drinks margaritas, releasing a new album and his multiple near-death experiences.

“I’ve had a couple close calls and I’m still here, so I think I’ve been living like it could be my last day for a long time,” the actor said.

He also said his 2020 song “Live, Like It’s Your Last Day” was inspired by his past experiences with a 1994 plane crash and 2011 stage fall.

Read more at usatoday.com.

Next Up In Entertainment
Lizzo over the moon about dual roles on ‘The Simpsons’ season finale
Jim Brown, all-time NFL great running back and social activist, dead at 87
At 86, Brazilian composer Hermeto Pascoal continues to gloriously defy music genres
Food truck festival returns to Daley Plaza to serve up fresh favorites
To play comic Sebastian Maniscalco’s suburban dad, Robert De Niro took advice from the man himself
Mozart’s Serenade a glorious showcase for 13 CSO musicians and the singular Riccardo Muti
The Latest
1488726954__1_.jpg
Cubs
Cubs DFA Eric Hosmer, option Keegan Thompson, put Cody Bellinger on IL in surge of roster moves
The team reinstated second baseman Nico Hoerner from the IL, selected outfielder Mike Tauchman and recalled first baseman Edwin Ríos.
By Maddie Lee
 
Sneed052123JPG.jpg
Columnists
Michael Pfleger wants houses of worship to provide youth programs or lose tax exemption
SNEED EXCLUSIVE: St. Sabina pastor seeks methods of curbing the surge in gun violence that usually accompanies summer weather.
By Michael Sneed
 
A southbound view of South LaSalle Street in the Loop financial district on Dec. 28, 2022.
Columnists
Financial transaction tax for Chicago? Forget it
A Chicago tax on financial transactions, a proposal that’s been repeatedly floated from some progressives, is off the table in Springfield.
By Rich Miller
 
Mayor Brandon Johnson (center left) and Ald. Byron Sigcho-Lopez (far left) meet migrants staying at the 12th Police District station, 1412 S. Blue Island Ave., on Tuesday, May 16, 2023.
La Voz Chicago
Crear más centros para los migrantes es parte de la solución, concejal Ramírez-Rosa
Ramírez-Rosa no señaló ubicaciones precisas para los nuevos centros, solo que la administración de Johnson estaba determinando eso.
By Fran Spielman
 
An electric CTA bus charges in a station at Navy Pier, Tuesday afternoon, Aug. 16, 2022. Electric buses are being introduced on the South Side.
La Voz Chicago
El lado sur recibe sus primeros autobuses eléctricos de la CTA
El martes salieron dos autobuses eléctricos en la línea 63, una de las más transitadas de la CTA. Corre entre la 63rd/Stony Island y el Aeropuerto Midway y es la segunda ruta que cuenta con autobuses eléctricos.
By David Struett
 