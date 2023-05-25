Dining Out in Chicago? Sunda New Asian celebrates AAPI Heritage Month, a ‘Little Mermaid’ cocktail at CBR among area highlights

Bell Heir’s BBQ

Bell Heir’s BBQ, 704 W. 47th St., the carryout venture owned and operated by chef Tyrus Bell, features offerings such as a Slagel Farms smoked barbecue turkey leg ($16.99); and the crème de la crème barbecue brisket cheeseburger featuring two 4-ounce ground beef patties topped with barbecue brisket, cheese and fried pickles, served with a side of fries, $18.99. Visit bellheirsbbq.com.

‘Little Mermaid’-inspired cocktail

“The Sea Witch” cocktail at CBR restaurant. Courtesy CBR

CBR Restaurant, 505 N. State St., has created “The Sea Witch,” cocktail inspired by the summer’s live action “Little Mermaid,” movie. The Sea Witch” (gin, lemon juice, crème de violet liqueur, topped with a sea of bubbles), has its own special effect —an iridescent purple hue created by the addition of sea salt-butterfly pea syrup. The drink will be available for a limited time, while the movie is in local theaters. Visit cbrrestaurant.com

Chicago Burger Company Summer Party

Chicago Burger Company, is hosting a summer kick-off party 6-8 p.m. May 31 at the Sheraton Grand Chicago Riverwalk, 301 E. North Water St. The Yard Days summer launch party is open to the public and their pups. Visit marriott.com.

Sfera Sicilian Street Food

LGBTQIA+ owned Sfera Sicilian Street Food, 5759 N. Broadway, a joint partnership of chefs Steven Jarczyk and Daniela Vitlale, who formerly operated at area farmer’s markets and as a ghost kitchen/restaurant during the pandemic, has opened a brick-and-mortar shop featuring Sicilian-style recipes with a Midwest harvest twist. Offerings include: stuffed wild garlic risotto balls; Sicilian sandwiches that include a roasted chicken and red pepper sandwich, along with a variety of Sicilian-style pizzas. Hours of operation are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. The chefs’ goods can still be found at Logan Square and Andersonville farmers markets. Visit sferachicago.com

Sunda salutes AAPI Month

Sunda New Asian, 110 W. Illinois St., salutes Asian American and Pacific Islander Month with a selection of specialty dishes from various Asian-Pacific countries including: Octopus and Spam (grilled octopus, Brussels sprouts, kimchi and pickled scallions), Korea, $26; Scorpion rolls (soft shell crab, tempura shrimp, avocado, asparagus, pickled ginger, chives and spicy mayo), Japan, $24; short rib rendang (slow-braised short ribs with coconut milk, chili, ginger, lemongrass, pickled cucumber, sambal and fresh herbs), Indonesia, $67; and Mango sticky rice (sweet rice pudding, coconut and milk, Champagne mangoes), Thailand, $14. An Asian whisky flight, featuring one ounce pours of Suntory Toki, Peak Whiskey, and St. George’s Baller, $25, will also be available. PHOTO Credit: Sunda New Asia. Visit sundanewasian.com

Tabu Anniversary

Tabu, 401 N. Morgan St. Executive chef Saúl Román salutes the restaurant’s 1st anniversary with a prix-fixe birthday menu featuring “the best of Tabu,” along with introducing new bites, through May 31. Visit tabuchicago