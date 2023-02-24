The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, February 24, 2023

Denise I. O’Neal

Craig Hodges
Bulls
Craig Hodges is still part of the fight
Ex-Bull who grew up during civil rights era pleased with current NBA players protesting social injustice
By Denise I. O’Neal
 
Arthur Clay
Sports Saturday
Skiing got big lift from Arthur Clay among blacks
National Brotherhood of Skiers co-founder and South Sider joins pal Benjamin Finley as first African American U.S. Ski Hall of Famers.
By Denise I. O’Neal
 
Frederick McKinley Jones at his drafting desk. Jones was a prolific inventor who invented a cooling system used in Army trucks in World War II to transport food, medicine and blood.
Other Views
How an unsung black inventor saved lives as ‘The King of Cool’
Frederick McKinley Jones invented a cooling unit used in Army trucks to transport food, medicine and blood during WWII. Jones is credited with launching the refrigerated trucking industry.
By Denise I. O’Neal
 
Keena Turner during his high school days at Chicago Vocational.
Sports Saturday
Keena Turner still missing prep in his step
Former Chicago Vocational star won four Super Bowls with the 49ers, but he isn’t over two city-title losses
By Denise I. O’Neal
 
Hundley.jpg
Sports
1969 Cubs weren’t just another team
For a 12-year-old girl on the South Side, they gave her a chance to bond with her baseball-loving father.
By Denise I. O’Neal
 
fathers_day_02.jpg
News
Chefs give tips to make Father’s Day brunch at home a feast
The Sun-Times asked some Chicago-area chefs to put together easy-to-make-at-home recipes to create the perfect Father’s Day brunch at home.
By Denise I. O’Neal
 
graduation_cst_042416_6_edited_1_60793731.jpg
News
Culinary arts students offer tips, recipes for graduation parties
Graduation season is around the corner, so we turned to Chicago-area culinary students, soon to graduate themselves, for some food ideas and recipes.
By Denise I. O’Neal
 