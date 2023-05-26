3 injured in CTA bus crash in Austin

Three people were hospitalized Thursday night after a CTA bus was struck by a car in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.

A white sedan was leaving a parking lot when it collided with a red sedan in the 4800 block of West Jackson Boulevard, causing the red sedan to hit an approaching CTA bus about 10:40 p.m., according to Chicago police.

Three people inside the cars were taken to hospitals where they were treated for minor injuries, police said.

There were no passengers on the bus, police said.