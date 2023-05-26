3 injured in CTA bus crash in Austin

Three people were hospitalized Thursday night after a CTA bus was struck by a car in the Austin neighborhood on the West Side.
A white sedan was leaving a parking lot when it collided with a red sedan in the 4800 block of West Jackson Boulevard, causing the red sedan to hit an approaching CTA bus about 10:40 p.m., according to Chicago police.
Three people inside the cars were taken to hospitals where they were treated for minor injuries, police said.
There were no passengers on the bus, police said.
State budget clears first hurdle with Senate vote — but elected school board map hits possible stall until next year
The Latest
Bedard’s exploding fame this past season made his junior team in Regina, Saskatchewan, one of the centers of the hockey universe. The enormous attention was both thrilling and overwhelming for team employees. “There was no playbook for this,” CEO Gord Pritchard said.
Woman hopes he never finds out about her obsession with his former girlfriend.
Three taverns agreed to “corrective-action plans” requiring safety improvements. A fourth is expected to follow. The battle over East 75th Street offers a window into street-level democracy, Chicago-style.
Samer Hernandez is a suspect in the shooting of the officer during a foot chase early Thursday. He was found hiding in bushes five hours later, police say.
What his now-amended campaign-finance reports show is that, in some instances, “You’re telling us you deposited the money back into the campaign fund, and we see no such thing,” a state elections official says.