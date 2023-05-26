9-year-old boy fatally shot in south suburban Matteson

A 9-year-old boy was killed in a shooting Thursday evening in south suburban Matteson.

Just after 6 p.m., the grandmother of Omuria Jones Brown called 911 to report her grandson had been shot in front of her home in the 800 block of Campus Avenue, Matteson Police Chief Mike Jones said in a news conference Friday.

Omuria suffered one gunshot wound to his abdomen and was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead, the police chief said.

“We will do everything in our power to come to a resolution for this family,” Village President Shelia Chalmers-Currin said.

A 20-year-old victim suffered a gunshot wound in the same incident and went to St. James Hospital in Olympia Field with injuries that were not life-threatening, the police chief said.

Based on preliminary information, police said they believe the shooting started with a fight at the home involving juveniles.

Officials would not say if there was anyone in custody.

This is a developing story. Check back for details.