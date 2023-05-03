Things to do in Chicago May 4-10: The Mix

Theater

Beth Lacke stars in “What the Constitution Means to Me.” Joe Mazza/brave lux

Heidi Schreck’s “What the Constitution Means to Me” is her very personal look at the relationship between four generations of women in her family while she grapples with the Constitution, a document that has shaped their lives. Beth Lacke stars; Helen Young directs. From May 10-July 2 at TimeLine Theatre, 615 W. Wellington. Tickets: $26-$62. Visit timelinetheatre.com.

Porchlight Music Theatre presents “Ernest Shackleton Loves Me,” Brendan Milburn, Cal Vigoda, Ryan O’Connell and Joe DiPietro’s musical comedy about a sleep-deprived single mom (Elisa Carlson) who is contacted across space and time by the 20th century polar explorer Ernest Shackleton (Andrew Mueller). Michael Unger directs. From May 6-June 1 at Ruth Page Center for the Arts, 1016 N. Dearborn. Tickets: $25+. Visit porchlightmusictheatre.org.

Ben Faigus in “The Whistleblower.” Charles Osgood

“The Whistleblower” is a comedy by Itamar Moses (“The Band’s Visit”) about a television writer who lands his dream job and embarks on a mission to serve up some hard truths to his co-workers, family and friends. Jeremy Wechsler directs. From May 5-June 17 at Theater Wit, 1229 W. Belmont. Tickets: $18-$55. Visit theaterwit.org.

About Face Theatre stages Will Wilhelm and Erin Murray’s “Gender Play, or what you Will,” a one-person show performed by Wilhelm, who summons the spirit of William Shakespeare and together they explore the Bard’s stories and characters through a queer lens. Murray directs. From May 4-June 3 at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: pay-what-you-can $5-$35. Visit aboutfacetheatre.com.

Julie Dunlap and Sara Stotts’ musical comedy “MotherFreakingHood” follows three moms as they sing and dance their way from pregnancy tests to empty nests. Heidi Van directs. May 4-June 11 at Mercury Theater’s Venus Cabaret, 3745 N. Southport,. Ticket: $65. Visit mercurytheaterchicago.com.

The Tony Award-winning musical adaptation of E.L. Doctorow’s novel “Ragtime” is a portrait of life in early 20th century America that weaves together three different tales, of an upper-class white mother, a Jewish immigrant and a Black musician. Jerrell L. Henderson directs. From May 4-June 10 at Metropolis Performing Arts Centre, 111 W. Campbell, Arlington Heights. Tickets: $20-$45. Visit metropolisarts.com.

First Floor Theater presents “Hatef---,“ Rehana Lew Mirza’s play in which cultural identities collide when an intense literature professor and a brashly iconoclastic novelist become involved. From May 5-June 10. First Floor Theater at The Den Theatre, 1331 N. Milwaukee, $25-$35; firstfloortheater.com.

“Aztec Human Sacrifice” is Kingsley Day and Philip LaZebnik’s musical set on the night before the beginning of the Aztec empire’s new millennium as the Chosen One to be sacrificed runs off with the emperor’s daughter. Jay Espano directs. From May 5-June 18 at City Lit Theater, 1020 W. Bryn Mawr. Tickets: $34. Visit citylit.org.

Perceptions Theatre’s “Panther Women: An Army for the Liberation” follows one woman’s journey of self-discovery through the stories of three prominent women (Angela Davis, Elaine Brown and Assata Shakur) who were members of the Black Panther Party and Black liberation movement. Myesha-Tiara directs. To May 27 at The Davis, 1825 E. 79th. Tickets: $20. Visit perceptionstheatre.org.

Dance

Winifred Haun & Dancers Matthew Gregory Hollis

Winifred Haun & Dancers perform a program titled “The Light in Spring,” which features a group work performed around the many sanctuary spaces of the Unity Temple. The company is accompanied by an original score performed by composer-musician Barry Bennett. At 7 p.m. May 5 and 5:30 p.m. May 6 at Unity Temple, 875 Lake, Oak Park. Tickets: $25-$40. Visit winifredhaun.org.

A double feature includes Chicago Danztheatre performing choreographer Ellyzabeth Adler’s adaptation of T.S. Eliot’s “The Wasteland” and CIRCA Pintig, the Filipino American community arts organization, with its staging of “Daryo’s All-American Diner,” a new play by Conrad A. Panganiban. From May 5-20 at Ebenezer Lutheran Church, 1650 W. Foster. Tickets: $20, $25. Visit danztheatre.org.

The San Francisco-based troupe Alonzo King LINES Ballet performs “Deep River,” a new work that fuses Black spirituals with dance, set to a score by jazz pianist Jason Moran. At 7:30 p.m. May 5-6 with a one-hour family matinee at 2 p.m. May 6 at Harris Theater, 205 E. Randolph. Tickets: $35-$140, family matinee $10-$15. Visit harristheaterchicago.org.

Deeply Rooted Dance Theater hosts its annual Dance Education Spring Showcase with performances by the company and participants in its education programs. At 7 p.m. May 6 at Logan Center for the Arts, 915 E. 60th. Tickets: $25 performance only, $45 for 6 p.m. meet-the-founders pre-show talk and performance. Visit deeplyrooteddancetheater.org.

Shalaka Kulkarni will perform at the Mandala South Asian Performing Arts showcase. Rich Rankin

Mandala South Asian Performing Artspresents a showcase featuring dancers and musicians combining classical and contemporary works with dance and music from various parts of Asia. At 3 p.m. May 7 at Visceral Dance Center, 3121 N. Rockwell. Tickets: $25. Visit mandalaarts.eventbrite.com.

Music

Over her long career, Diana Ross has won many accolades, but her longest lasting will be her contributions to popular music from her early days with The Supremes to the many paths of her long solo career. Ross performs at 8 p.m. May 5 at Hard Rock Casino, 5400 W. 29th, Gary, Indiana. Tickets: $100+. Visit ticketmaster.com.

In a 25-year career, Joe Henry has left his imprint on American popular music with his literate songwriting that draws from many musical styles — rock, jazz and blues. At 8 p.m. May 5 at Old Town School of Folk Music, 4544 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $35. Visit oldtownschool.org.

Brit Floyd returns with a celebration of 50 years of Pink Floyd’s “Dark Side of the Moon.” The new production features note-for-note renditions of all the album’s classic tunes. At 8 p.m. May 5 at Chicago Theatre, 175 N. State. Tickets: $16+. Visit ticketmaster.com.

For more Pink Floyd visit The Adler Planetarium’s “Dark Side of the Moon,” a full dome experience with stunning visuals of the solar system and beyond. At 3:15 p.m. Friday-Monday and 9:10 p.m. Wednesday through March 31, 2024, at Adler Planetarium, 1300 S. DuSable Lake Shore Dr. Admission: $20 plus museum entry. Visit adlerplanetarium.org.

Movies

Kiefer Sutherland in “Dark City.” New Line Cinema

Chicago Critics Film Festival features a selection of more than 25 sought-after and anticipated films picked by the Chicago Film Critics Association. Included are Matt Johnson’s “Blackberry,” a 25th anniversary screening of Alex Proyas’ “Dark City,“ Morrisa Maltz’s “The Unknown Country,” Molly Gordon and Nick Lieberman’s “Theater Camp” and more. From May 5-11 at Music Box Theatre, 3733 N. Southport. Tickets: $15. Visit musicboxtheatre.com.

“Going Varsity in Mariachi.” DOC10 Film Festival

DOC10 Film Festival opens with “Still: A Michael J. Fox Movie,” the story of the actor’s rise and his battle with Parkinson’s disease, and concludes with “Going Varsity in Mariachi,” about Texas high school students competing in a state musical competition. In between are more documentary films with filmmakers in attendance. From May 4-7 at Davis Theater, 4614 N. Lincoln, and Gene Siskel Film Center, 164 N. State. Tickets: $16. Visit doc10.org.

Family Fun

Second City’s Victor Wong improv team will perform at the APIDA Arts Festival. Tim Schmidt

APIDA Arts Festival celebrates the creativity of Asian, Pacific Island and Desi/South Asian Americans in Chicago. Included are more than 30 events including performances, panels, films, music, family events, craft market and more. From May 5-7 at various locations. Free, pre-registration advised. For more information, visit apidaarts.org.

Young People’s Theatre of Chicago presents John Gore’s adaptation of “Dory Fantasmagory,” Abby Hanlon’s children’s stories about a mischievous 6-year-old. From May 6-28 at Greenhouse Theater Center, 2257 N. Lincoln. Tickets: $21, $27. Visit greenhousetheater.org.

Woodland Family Hikes focusing on spring flowering trees (May 6) and spring wildflowers (May 20, 27) take place at The Morton Arboretum, 4100 Illinois 53, Lisle. Hikes are at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Tickets: $17. Visit mortonarb.org.

Mexico Fest celebrates Mexican culture with more than 30 artist/vendors, performances by musicians and dancers and children’s workshops. From May 5-7 at Navy Pier, 600 E. Grand. Admission is free. Visit navypier.org.

