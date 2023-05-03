The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, May 3, 2023
Calvin Davis, medalist in 400 hurdles at the 1996 Olympics, dies at 51

The University of Arkansas, where he went to school, said Davis died Monday. USA Track and Field also confirmed the death. No cause was given.

By  Associated Press
   
Calvin Davis, the Olympic bronze medalist in the 400 hurdles at the 1996 Atlanta Games, has died. He was 51.

The University of Arkansas, where he went to school, said Davis died Monday. USA Track and Field also confirmed the death. No cause was given.

A 400-meter runner early in his career, Davis found his calling in the 400 hurdles. He finished behind teammate Derrick Adkins and Samuel Matete of Zambia at the 1996 Olympics.

Born in Alabama, Davis was a high school track and football standout before attending Wallace State Community College in Hanceville, Alabama. He transferred to Arkansas, where he won NCAA titles in the 400.

Davis was part of the U.S. team that won the 4x400 relay at the 1995 world indoor championships in Spain.

Soon after, he started switching over to hurdles and later became a coach.

