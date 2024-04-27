The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Horoscopes

Horoscope for Saturday, April 27, 2024

By  Georgia Nicols
   
SHARE Horoscope for Saturday, April 27, 2024
georgia-nicols.jpg

Moon Alert

There are no restrictions to shopping or important decisions. The moon is in Sagittarius.

Aries (March 21-April 19)

Feelings of escapism might push you to travel suddenly or do something different. Certainly, you can explore your own neighborhood or your own city to grab a little adventure and excitement. With Venus in your sign, you’re eager to socialize because you feel friendly!

Taurus (April 20-May 20)

You can call the shots, especially when dealing with shared property and financial matters. You will also enjoy team sports and physical competition. With lucky Jupiter in your sign until June, you continue to enjoy good fortune and divine protection. Make the most of this!

Gemini (May 21-June 20)

Because the moon is in a sign that is opposite from your sign today, this means you will have to be conciliatory and ready to compromise. Be prepared to go more than halfway when dealing with others. (This simply requires a smile and some cooperation.)

Cancer (June 21-July 22)

Make an attempt To Do list because you can get a lot done today. You might be active at work or in your job. Or you might focus on health and hygiene issues. It’s a great day to schmooze, especially in group situations. You will impress bosses and authority figures.

Leo (July 23-Aug. 22)

Today is a good day to work and a good day to play - your choice. You make an excellent impression on bosses and VIPs; nevertheless, it’s also a lovely time to schmooze and enjoy the arts, sports events, outdoor activities and fun times with children. Travel will also appeal.

Virgo (Aug. 23-Sept. 22)

Two conflicting influences are at play today. In one way, you want to travel, explore and discover adventure! You’re up for something different. However, in another way, you’re happy to hide at home and relax among familiar surroundings. If so, be patient with partners.

Libra (Sept. 23-Oct. 22)

You’re eager to have a meaningful conversation with someone, which is why you will seek out like-minded individuals. You want to discuss something real. You don’t want to waste time in superficial chitchat that is polite but meaningless.

Scorpio (Oct. 23-Nov. 21)

Money and your personal possessions are a focus for you. You might see ways to boost your income. Or perhaps, you will see ways to use something that you own to a better advantage? Playful and competitive sports might appeal. If you’re working today, coworkers will be helpful.

Sagittarius (Nov. 22-Dec. 21)

Today the moon is in your sign, which will heighten your emotions, especially in response to others. However, when the moon is in your sign, which happens for 2 1/2 days every month, it also slightly boosts your good luck. Ask the universe for a favor!

Capricorn (Dec. 22-Jan. 19)

This is a playful day! You might also want to entertain at home or explore redecorating ideas. It’s also an excellent day to talk to others and teach or explain your views because you are confident and articulate today. Nevertheless, you might seek out some privacy. It’s a mixed bag.

Aquarius (Jan. 20-Feb. 18)

This is a lovely day to schmooze with friends as well as members of groups. You will welcome an opportunity to learn or to teach. Short trips will appeal. In fact, travel of any kind will be gratifying because today you truly appreciate your daily surroundings.

Pisces (Feb. 19-March 20)

You are noticed today. In fact, some people might know personal details about your private life. Grab any chance to get away on a short trip because you are eager for change. Physical exercise will appeal because you’re in a competitive mood. Meanwhile, you might attract money to you — or spend it on beautiful things

If Your Birthday Is Today

Businessman Rande Gerber (1962) shares your birthday. You are charming, refined, poised and determined. You’re shy with strangers but friendly and animated with those you know well. This is a playful, fun-loving year for you. Feel free to let your hair down and loosen up a bit. Old friends might reappear to rekindle relationships.

Next Up In Horoscopes
Horoscope for Friday, April 26, 2024
Horoscope for Thursday, April 25, 2024
Horoscope for Wednesday, April 24, 2024
Horoscope for Tuesday, April 23, 2024
Horoscope for Monday, April 22, 2024
Horoscope for Sunday, April 21, 2024
The Latest
Officer Luis Huesca wears a light blue police uniform as he poses for a portrait in front of an American flag.
Crime
Arrest warrant issued for Aurora man charged with killing Chicago Police Officer Luis Huesca
Xavier L. Tate Jr., 22, is charged with first-degree murder in the early Sunday slaying of Huesca in the 3100 block of West 56th St., court records show.
By Tom Schuba
 
Yale offensive lineman Kiran Amegadjie speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Saturday, March 2, 2024.
Bears
Bears draft local product Yale OT Kiran Amegadjie with 'starter potential' in 3rd round
Amegadjie played for Hinsdale Central High School before heading to Yale.
By Jason Lieser
 
_8004155.jpg
Environment
Whoops! Rare crane rescued in Wilmette, returned to Wisconsin
The crane was captured and relocated by the International Crane Foundation and the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
By Kade Heather and Mary Norkol
 
Caleb Williams
Bears
'Why duck?' New Bears QB Caleb Williams elevates expectations rather than tempering them
In every possible way, Williams feels like a breath of fresh air for a franchise that desperately needed it. This is a different type of quarterback and a compelling personality.
By Jason Lieser
 
Ryan Poles
Bears
Ryan Poles on Bears' QB history: 'Those days are over'
Even Caleb Williams was asking Poles why the Bears have had such a hard time developing a quality quarterback. But the Bears’ GM has responded by not only getting Williams, but a solid supporting cast that should put him in a position to succeed.
By Mark Potash
 