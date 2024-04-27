The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Saturday, April 27, 2024
Chicago outdoors: Pileated woodpeckers to eastern milksnakes

Photos of pileated woodpeckers in the Palos area and an eastern milksnake found at Lemont Quarries are among the notes from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

By  Dale Bowman
   
wotw04-27-24pileated.jpg

Pileated woodpecker in the Palos area.

Dave Derk

Notes come from around Chicago outdoors and beyond.

WILD OF THE WEEK

Dave Derk photographed pileated woodpeckers at his place in the Palos area, including two flying around the yard digging for grubs. One photo (the one below) he sent included a barely visible tongue flicking out. Pileateds are in my pantheon of favorite birds with wood ducks, belted kingfishers and goldfinches.

wotw04-27-24pileatedtongue.JPG

The tongue of a pileated woodpecker is barely visible as it works over a stump in the Palos area.

Dave Derk

WOTW, the celebration of wild stories and photos around Chicago outdoors, runs most weeks in the special two-page outdoors section in the Sun-Times Sports Saturday. To make submissions, email BowmanOutside@gmail.com or contact me on Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside), Instagram (@BowmanOutside). or Bluesky (@Bowmanoutside).

DALE’S MAILBAG

“Might be a milksnake. When I flipped it, I thought fox, then northern water snake but I’m thinking it’s my first milksnake in the wild. Found at Lemont Quarries, which is a place I have to do some more exploring.” Brian Konet

A: Konet is a serious herp guy who happened to be bass fishing at Lemont Quarries when he found it. Allison Sacerdote-Velat, curator of herpetology at Chicago Academy of Sciences/Peggy Notebaert Nature Museum, texted, “Yes- it is a lovely eastern milksnake-- quarries can have some nice rocky habitat for them.”

wotw04-27-24milksnake.jpg

An eastern milksnake found at Lemont Quarries.

Brian Konet

WILD TIMES

SHOWTIME

Today, April 27: Final day, North American Vintage Decoy and Sporting Collectibles Show, Westin Chicago Lombard

Today, April 27: Final day, Riverside Fishing Club swap meet, Berwyn Moose Lodge, 8 a.m.-noon

ILLINOIS PERMITS/SEASONS

Tuesday, April 30: Final day, first lottery (residents), firearm and muzzleloader deer

Tuesday, April 30: Smelt season ends in Chicago

Wednesday, May 1: Perch season closed on Lake Michigan through June 15.

Through Wednesday, May 1: Fourth season, south zone

Through Wednesday, May 1: Third season, north zone

Thursday, May 2, to May 8: Fourth season, north zone

Thursday, May 2, to May 9: Fifth season, south zone

HUNTER SAFETY

Full state listing at dnr2.illinois.gov/SafetyEd/SafetyEdClassByCounty

