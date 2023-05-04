The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 4, 2023
Man and woman found dead in West Loop

The man, 47, and the woman, believed to be between 50 to 55, were found in the 1100 block of South Desplaines Street about 9 p.m. Wednesday, Chicago police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
Chicago Fire Department ambulance.

A man and woman were found dead Wednesday night in the West Loop.

The man, 47, and the woman, believed to be 50 to 55 years old, were found in the 1100 block of South Desplaines Street about 9 p.m., Chicago police said.

They were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Autopsy results were pending.

