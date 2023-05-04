Man and woman found dead in West Loop

A man and woman were found dead Wednesday night in the West Loop.
The man, 47, and the woman, believed to be 50 to 55 years old, were found in the 1100 block of South Desplaines Street about 9 p.m., Chicago police said.
They were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Autopsy results were pending.
