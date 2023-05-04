The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, May 4, 2023
Music Entertainment and Culture

CSO conductor Riccardo Muti to visit Syrian refugee camp

While in Jordan for a symphony concert, Muti plans to visit the Zaatari camp, a symbol of the long-running Syrian refugee situation and home to about 80,000 refugees nearly 11 years after it was set up near the Syrian border.

By  Associated Press
   
SHARE CSO conductor Riccardo Muti to visit Syrian refugee camp
Italian conductor Riccardo Muti, 80, rehearses Verdi’s “Un Ballo in Maschera (A masked Ball)” with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra in 2022.

Italian conductor Riccardo Muti, 80, rehearses Verdi’s “Un Ballo in Maschera (A masked Ball)” with the Chicago Symphony Orchestra at Symphony Center in 2022.

AP

MILAN — Italian conductor Riccardo Muti plans to visit Syrian musicians living in the vast Zaatari refugee camp in Jordan on the sidelines of his annual Roads of Friendship concert series that aims to use music to build bridges and help those affected by war.

Muti, currently the Zell Music Director of the Chicago Symphony Orchestra, will conduct Italian and Jordanian musicians in concerts set in ancient Roman amphitheaters in Jerash, Jordan, on July 9 and the Pompeii archaeological site on July 11, for the 27th Roads of Friendship concert series.

The concerts will pay homage to the “generosity of the Jordanian people” for taking in millions of Syrian refugees fleeing civil war in the neighboring country, the Ravenna festival announced Thursday.

While in Jordan, Muti plans to visit the Zaatari camp, a symbol of the long-running Syrian refugee situation and home to about 80,000 refugees nearly 11 years after it was set up near the Syrian border.

He and a delegation from the Ravenna Festival will meet with musicians among the Syrian diaspora, bringing with them musical instruments as gifts.

This year’s Roads of Friendship concert series will launch on July 7 in Ravenna, and feature the Luigi Cherubini Youth Orchestra founded by Muti, the Cremona Ancient Choir as well as Jordanian musicians.

The series was launched in 1997 in Sarajevo, just two years after the Bosnian civil war ended.

Next Up In Entertainment
Ed Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye song, jury concludes
Dear Abby: Should I tell son his wife has been stealing our meds?
‘Silo’ a fascinating descent into underground world of the future
Horoscope for Thursday, May 4, 2023
Illinois lawmakers push back on library book bans
Things to do in Chicago May 4-10: The Mix
The Latest
A Wolf gas stove with red knobs.
Columnists
Don’t tread on my gas stove!
New York State has banned gas stoves in new construction. Good thing I’ve got mine, Neil Steinberg writes.
By Neil Steinberg
 
Czech forward Petr Klima, shown while playing for the Tampa Bay Lightning, has died. He was 58.
NHL
Petr Klima, Stanley Cup-winning Czech forward, dies at 58
In 786 games across 13 seasons in the NHL, the right winger scored 313 regular season goals and added 260 assists.
By Karel Janicek | AP
 
Federal prosecutors say this image depicts James Robert Elliott during the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Crime
Aurora man bragged Proud Boys promoted him after U.S. Capitol attack
Prosecutors want James Robert Elliott, 25, to serve nearly three-and-a-half years in prison for his role in the Capitol riot, where he “seemed to view himself as the star of a war movie” and repeatedly uttered a cry from the movie “300.”
By Jon Seidel
 
Recording artist Ed Sheeran arrives at New York Federal Court on Thursday for his copyright infringement trial. Sheeran was cleared of all alleged wrongdoing following the jury’s verdict on Friday.&nbsp;
Music
Ed Sheeran didn’t copy Marvin Gaye song, jury concludes
Sheeran’s song, which came out in 2014, was a hit, winning a Grammy for song of the year. His lawyers argued that the songs shared versions of a similar and unprotectable chord progression freely available to all songwriters.
By Larry Neumeister | Associated Press
 
NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell meets with fans during the draft in Kansas City, Missouri.
NFL
New York, California attorneys general investigating workplace discrimination at NFL
The investigation focuses on the league’s corporate offices, not specific teams or players.
By Associated Press
 