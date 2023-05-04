Notre Dame lands commitment from Cole Certa of Bloomington Central Catholic

Notre Dame, which had very little interest in recruiting the state of Illinois during the Mike Brey era, has made quick work in the state under coach Micah Shrewsberry.

Shrewsberry, who was hired in March to replace Brey, nabbed a Thursday commitment from the state’s best shooter; junior guard Cole Certa of Bloomington Central Catholic.

Shrewsberry, the head coach at Penn State before taking the Fighting Irish job, had previously made an offer to entice Certa to State College. So it was natural he and his staff continued their pursuit of the sharpshooter.

The commitment Shrewsberry and his staff made in recruiting Certa was what initially set them apart.

“Through it all, from when they were at Penn State to when they got the job at Notre Dame, they made me feel like a priority,” Certa said. “That consistency in the recruiting process stood out to me.”

Certa is an elite shooter who made 115 three-pointers this past season in helping his team to a state runner-up finish in Class 2A. The 6-5 guard has put together two impressive “live” period weekends in April while playing with the Illinois Wolves.

The recruitment of Certa was just heating up. He was poised to add several high-major offers to a list that already included Illinois, Butler, Northwestern and Nebraska.

But an April visit to Notre Dame was another step for Certa in solidifying where he wanted to play his college basketball.

“I loved the visit to Notre Dame,” said Certa, who averaged 26.5 points a game. “The relationship I have with that coaching staff, the style they play and all that Notre Dame has to offer made the decision an easy one.”

