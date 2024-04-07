Highly-regarded sophomore Gabe Sularski transfers from Benet to Lemont

The state’s top-ranked basketball prospect in the Class of 2026 is on the move.

Lemont basketball coach Rick Runaas has confirmed that Gabe Sularski enrolled at Lemont and will begin attending school there on Monday.

As a sophomore this past season at Benet, Sularski led the Redwings in scoring and was a Chicago Sun-Times All-Area selection.

The versatile 6-6 wing averaged 14.1 points, 4.5 rebounds and 2.2 assists a game for a team that finished 27-7 and won a regional championship and shared an East Suburban Catholic Conference title with Marist. With the bulk of its team returning, including several high-profile underclassmen, Benet was expected to be a contender for preseason No. 1 in November.

Sularski lives in Lemont, so he will be attending his home school district. He joins a team that returns a pair of 6-4 juniors in Alanas Castillo, who came on during this past season, and Matas Gaidukevicius. Lemont finished 19-12 and shared a South Suburban Blue conference title with Hillcrest.

Sularski burst on the scene last June during the live high school evaluation periods. He’s ranked among the top 100 prospects in the Class of 2026 nationally and picked up offers from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Michigan State, Missouri, Northwestern, Purdue, Tennessee, Wisconsin and others.

