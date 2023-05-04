Man shot, wounded in West Loop

A man was injured in a shooting Thursday night in the West Loop.
The man, whose age was unknown, was in the 500 block of West Taylor Street when another man, age unknown, drove up in an ATV and shot him about 5:30 p.m., according to Chicago police. The attacker left behind the handgun and fled the scene, police said.
The victim was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital with non-life threatening injuries, police said.
No one was in custody.
