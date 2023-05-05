The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 5, 2023

Republicans are being dangerous and irresponsible on debt ceiling crisis

Kevin McCarthy combines ambition and weakness. Hard-line Republicans claim to be the saviors of fiscal sanity. Their hypocrisy, even by Washington standards, is stunning, but Biden is taking a risk by not negotiating.

By  Steven V. Roberts
   
SHARE Republicans are being dangerous and irresponsible on debt ceiling crisis
In this file photo from March 17, President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as they leave the Capitol.

In this file photo from March 17, President Joe Biden talks with House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., as they leave the Capitol.

J. Scott Applewhite/AP Photos

This was all completely predictable. The government is facing a massive fiscal crisis because House Speaker Kevin McCarthy is a lethal combination of excessive ambition and extreme weakness.

He was so desperate to win the House’s top job that he sold his soul to a group of hard right-wingers — even fellow Republicans called them the “Taliban 20.” One critical price he paid for their votes, after 15 fruitless ballots, was to promise a showdown over raising the debt ceiling: the limit on how much the government can borrow to pay its bills.

Now that moment of peril has arrived. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen has announced that the government will run out of money sometime in June, perhaps as early as June 1. Yet House Republicans insist they will raise the debt ceiling only if President Joe Biden agrees to sweeping budget cuts.

They’ve passed a symbolic bill that would slash federal spending by an estimated $4.8 trillion over 10 years while also imposing stringent work requirements on recipients of government aid and eviscerating Biden initiatives such as combating climate change and canceling student debt.

Opinion bug

Opinion

Biden in response insists he will not negotiate on budget measures until after the debt ceiling is raised. “We pay our bills and we should do so without the reckless hostage-taking from some of the MAGA Republicans in Congress,” vowed the president, referring to Donald Trump’s core supporters.

A poisonous atmosphere makes deal-making harder

The White House has invited Congressional leaders for a May 9 meeting, and history suggests that somehow, some way, they will find a path out of this impasse. But the atmosphere in Washington is far more poisonous than in the past; the pragmatic dealmakers in both parties have lost much of their leverage, and the partisan rivalries are greatly aggravated by a looming presidential election in which Trump and Biden are likely to face off for a second time.

So failure is a real possibility, which makes the Republican brinkmanship so much more dangerous and irresponsible. The economy is fragile, growth has slowed, inflation and interest rates remain high, recession is a real possibility and a default on government obligations would, in Yellen’s words, cause “severe hardship to American families, harm our global leadership position and raise questions about our ability to defend our national security interests.”

The Wall Street Journal described the stakes this way: “U.S. government debt is a safe-haven asset around the world, a bedrock part of the financial system that helps set interest rates across the economy. Doubts that the U.S. could pay back buyers of its securities could therefore have wide-ranging, dangerous financial and economic consequences, including a potential global crisis, analysts say. Missed payments on other U.S. obligations, including on Social Security benefits, could also cause economic pain across the country.”

Not only that. Republicans who now claim to be the saviors of fiscal sanity happily voted for the Trump tax cuts that added at least $2 trillion to the deficit. And they quietly voted several times to raise the debt ceiling during Trump’s tenure with no conditions attached. Their hypocrisy, even by Washington standards, is stunning.

Opinion Newsletter

Moreover, Biden is right to believe that giving in on the debt ceiling now would set a terrible precedent and weaken him for the rest of his presidency, however long it lasts. Paying off hostage-takers doesn’t reduce future threats, it increases them.

Political risks on both sides

But the White House, too, is following a risky strategy by refusing to negotiate with McCarthy, and they could be making a grave miscalculation. The problem is not the speaker’s strength, it’s his frustrating feebleness.

Democrats really seem to believe that McCarthy will see the light — and the liabilities — and cave in, but he is far too frail to do that. The Taliban 20 would have his head, and quickly.

The economic risks lead to political risks. Biden is the president, and no matter how often he says the word “extremists” and blames others, economic turmoil would inevitably stain his record. And like McCarthy, the president enters this endgame on the debt ceiling in a severely diminished position.

Gallup reports that only 37% of Americans have a favorable view of Biden, the lowest score of his presidency. Only 35% express confidence in his handling of fiscal matters, and 19% say the economy is improving, while 75% say it’s declining.

Biden has been around a long time. He’s cut many deals and survived many confrontations. But this coming crisis will test every bit of his energy and experience.

Steven V. Roberts teaches politics and journalism at George Washington University.

The Sun-Times welcomes letters to the editor and op-eds. See our guidelines.

The views and opinions expressed by contributors are their own and do not necessarily reflect those of the Chicago Sun-Times or any of its affiliates.

Next Up In News
Tyre Nichols died of blows to the head, autopsy shows
Indiana governor signs bills targeting LGBTQ students
Proud Boys’ leader Enrique Tarrio found guilty of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
What ComEd trial guilty verdicts could mean for Michael Madigan and Illinois politics
Man shot, wounded in West Loop
Mayor-elect Brandon Johnson to meet with elite Democratic donors in North Carolina
The Latest
Hundreds participate in the National Action Network demonstration in response to Gov. Ron DeSantis’ rejection of a high school African American history course, Wednesday, Feb. 15, 2023, in Tallahassee, Fla. (Alicia Devine/Tallahassee Democrat via AP, File) ORG XMIT: FLTAL161
Other Views
White Americans need to study Black history to better understand their own stories
My journey began when I got a summer job selling Ebony Pictorial History of Black America door-to-door in Black neighborhoods, author Jonathan Odell writes. I had never been in a Black person’s home before, and I was sure they didn’t want me in theirs. I was surprised to find that I was welcomed.
By Jonathan Odell
 
President Joe Biden claps as comedian Roy Wood Jr., a correspondent for “The Daily Show,” speaks during the White House Correspondents’ Association dinner at the Washington Hilton in Washington, April 29, 2023.
Columnists
Biden’s age is a non-issue
It’s easy to wonder if a man of Biden’s age remains as sharp as he once was. The president has a standard retort. “The only thing I can say,” he told an ABC News interviewer last February, “is, ‘Watch me.”’
By Gene Lyons
 
FILE - The screen at the Smoothie King Center in New Orleans honors Tyre Nichols before an NBA basketball game between the New Orleans Pelicans and the Washington Wizards, Jan. 28, 2023. The family of Tyre Nichols has sued the city of Memphis, Wednesday, April 19, and individual officers and emergency medical personnel involved in his case. (AP Photo/Matthew Hinton, File) ORG XMIT: NY125
Nation/World
Tyre Nichols died of blows to the head, autopsy shows
An autopsy shows Tyre Nichols died from injuries sustained in a beating by police during a traffic stop in Memphis in January. Five officers have been charged in his slaying.
By Adrian Sainz | Associated Press
 
FILE - Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb delivers his State of the State address to a joint session of the legislature at the Statehouse on Jan. 10, 2023, in Indianapolis. Holcomb on Thursday, May 4, signed a bill that would require schools to notify a parent if a student requests a name or pronoun change at school, one of the final bills approved in a legislative session that had targeted LGBTQ+ people in the state, especially students. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings, File)
Nation/World
Indiana governor signs bills targeting LGBTQ students
The law will require schools to provide written notification to a child’s parent or guardian if the child asks to be called a different ‘pronoun, title, or word.’
By Associated Press
 
FILE - Proud Boys chairman Enrique Tarrio rallies in Portland, Ore. Outside pressures and internal strife are roiling two far-right extremist groups after members were charged in the attack on the U.S. Capitol, Aug. 17, 2019. A jury will soon decide whether the onetime leader of the Proud Boys extremist group is guilty in one of the most serious cases brought in the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol. (AP Photo/Noah Berger, File) ORG XMIT: WX130
Nation/World
Proud Boys’ leader Enrique Tarrio found guilty of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
A jury in Washington found Enrique Tarrio and three lieutenants guilty of seditious conspiracy for organizing and leading the attack on the Capitol to deny Joe Biden the presidency and keep Donald Trump in power.
By Michael Kunzelman | Associated PressLindsay Whitehurst | Associated Press, and 1 more
 