Man seriously injured in West Ridge shooting

A man was seriously injured in a shooting Thursday night in the West Ridge neighborhood on the North Side.

The man, 19, was sitting in the front passenger seat of a car in the 2500 block of West Peterson Avenue when someone inside another car shot at him about 11 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was struck in the face and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

