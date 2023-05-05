The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, May 5, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Man seriously injured in West Ridge shooting

He was sitting in the front passenger seat of a car in the 2500 block of West Peterson Avenue when he was shot, police said.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man seriously injured in West Ridge shooting
Adobe_Stock_Photo.png

Adobe Stock Photo

A man was seriously injured in a shooting Thursday night in the West Ridge neighborhood on the North Side.

The man, 19, was sitting in the front passenger seat of a car in the 2500 block of West Peterson Avenue when someone inside another car shot at him about 11 p.m., according to Chicago police.

He was struck in the face and taken to Saint Francis Hospital in Evanston, where he was listed in serious condition, police said.

No one was in custody.

Next Up In News
Two Phil’s, out to ‘prove himself to everybody,’ gives Illinois its first Kentucky Derby contender since 2007
Car insurance prices soar in Illinois, Rep. Will Guzzardi aiming to crack down on insurers
Thousands of homeowners in north and northwest Cook County facing property tax sticker shock this fall
Tyre Nichols died of blows to the head, autopsy shows
Indiana governor signs bills targeting LGBTQ students
Proud Boys’ leader Enrique Tarrio found guilty of seditious conspiracy in Jan. 6 attack
The Latest
Isabelle Harrison, then with the Dallas Wings, shoots over the Sky’s Azura Stevens last season.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky’s Isabelle Harrison making herself at home in Chicago
“I don’t like feeling like a robot when I play on offense. Being able to play free has been really good for me.”
By Annie Costabile
 
Gonzalo Gonzalez rides Two Phil’s — the first Illinois-based horse to qualify for the Kentucky Derby since 2007 — during a training run at Hawthorne Race Course on April 21.
Sports
Two Phil’s, out to ‘prove himself to everybody,’ gives Illinois its first Kentucky Derby contender since 2007
The chestnut colt, which trains at Hawthorne Race Course, has won four races since debuting last summer — including a victory at Churchill Downs.
By Mitchell Armentrout
 
Southbound expressway traffic heading away from downtown Chicago. Illinois drivers have been hit with more than $527 million in auto insurance rate increases since January, according to a new analysis. That’s on top of big increases in premiums last year.
The Watchdogs
Car insurance prices soar in Illinois, Rep. Will Guzzardi aiming to crack down on insurers
Chicago rep wants to require getting prior state approval for rate hikes, ban “excessive” increases and outlaw consideration of gender, occupation and credit scores in car insurance pricing.
By Stephanie Zimmermann
 
dear_abby_12880069_e1420416724734_655.jpg
Dear Abby
Dear Abby: The amazing man I want to marry fears commitment
Burned earlier by an ex, he has turned down two proposals from his current girlfriend.
By Abigail Van Buren
 
Macy’s at Woodfield Mall in Schaumburg, which is among commercial properties in Cook County’s north and northwest suburbs that have seen their property values fall in Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi’s latest reassessments. Kaegi assessed the Macy’s at about $4.1 million last year, down from $7.1 million in 2019.
The Watchdogs
Thousands of homeowners in north and northwest Cook County facing property tax sticker shock this fall
Figures from Schaumburg, Hanover, Barrington, New Trier and Norwood Park townships make clear homeowners are in for higher property taxes while many commercial landlords will take less of a hit.
By Alex Nitkin | Illinois Answers Project
 