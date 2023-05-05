Liam Hendriks throws perfect inning in first rehab appearance since cancer

CINCINNATI — Having “kicked cancer’s ass,” as his black and white pregame T-shirt proclaimed, Liam Hendriks kicked off his minor league rehab assignment in Gwinnett, Ga., Friday, the next step in returning to the White Sox after his victorious battle with Non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma.

Hendriks tossed a perfect inning for Triple-A Charlotte, getting a pop-up, called third strike and ground out against the Gwinnett Stripers.

“I’m looking forward to seeing how he feels,” manager Pedro Grifol said before the Sox played the Reds Friday, “and we’ll be waiting here with open arms when he’s ready to go.”

After Grifol talked to reporters following the team’s 5-4 win at Great American Ball Park, he heard that Hendriks was pitching at that moment. He dashed to his office in the visitors clubhouse hoping to see him pitch.

Moncada begins rehab assignment

Yoan Moncada, on the injured list with back soreness since April 14, also started a rehab assignment with Charlotte.

Moncada was the designated hitter Friday. The plan is for him to play five innings at third base Saturday and perhaps play a full game Sunday before a day off Monday.

After that, the Sox will “play it by ear and see where we’re at,” manager Pedro Grifol said.

Jake Burger, who has filled in at third base in Moncada’s absence, landed on the IL Thursday with a left oblique strain. Hanser Alberto and Lenyn Sosa figure to man third base until Moncada returns. Grifol said the nature of oblique injuries makes it uncertain how long Burger will be out.

“It’s an oblique, and obliques are tough,” Grifol said. “But everybody’s different. We’ll see.”

Papa Joe returns

Right-handed reliever Joe Kelly was reinstated from the Paternity List, and lefty Sammy Peralta was optioned to Charlotte. Son Kai, Kelly’s fourth child, was born Monday. Wife Ashley and baby are well.

Kelly’s 1 1⁄ 3 innings of relief work Friday was more than fine. He struck out Jonathan India with the tying run on in the seventh, in relief of Lance Lynn, then struck out two in a perfect eighth.

Kelly was summoned after catcher Yasmani Grandal dropped a pop-up with two outs in the seventh on Lynn’s 103rd pitch. Lynn had retired the previous seven batters.

This and that

Luis Robert Jr.’s home run was his second in three games after he snapped an 18-game homerless streak against the Twins Wednesday.

Robert, who singled twice and scored two runs, was hitting .121/.227/.212 in his last 19 games.

Elvis left the building

Elvis Andrus’ three-run homer against Hunter Greene was his first long ball of the season. He also made a diving stop to his right for an out in the seventh inning.

“Collectively as a team everybody has started to relax, loosen it up,” Andrus said. “Very happy that April is gone and we turn the page. I love it that way. Everybody has a brand new mindset coming to the ballpark.”