The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, May 7, 2023

Lionel Richie, Katy Perry headline royal coronation concert

‘Top Gun’ star Tom Cruise delivered a videotaped message, Opera singer Andrea Bocelli, the British band Take That and the Royal Ballet join gala at Windsor Castle.

By  Brian Melley | Associated Press and Sylvia Hui | Associated Press
   
SHARE Lionel Richie, Katy Perry headline royal coronation concert
WINDSOR, ENGLAND - MAY 07: Katy Perry performs during the Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023 in Windsor, England. The Windsor Castle Concert is part of the celebrations of the Coronation of Charles III and his wife, Camilla, as King and Queen of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, and the other Commonwealth realms that took place at Westminster Abbey yesterday.

Katy Perry performs during the Coronation Concert on May 7, 2023 in Windsor, England.

Getty

LONDON — A day after a gilded coronation ceremony watched by millions, King Charles III and Queen Camilla let others take the center stage Sunday as they took in a star-studded concert featuring Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and others at Windsor Castle.

The newly-crowned monarch and his wife appeared to enjoy the show as Richie performed “All Night Long,” at one point getting up on their feet and swaying along to the music. Other members of the royal family, including 8-year-old Princess Charlotte and Prince George, 9, waved Union flags along with a crowd of some 20,000 gathered on the castle’s east terrace.

Charlotte and her mother, Kate, the Princess of Wales, sang along as Perry, dressed in a gold foil ball gown, performed her pop hit “Roar.”

“Top Gun” star Tom Cruise appeared in a pre-recorded video message, saying: “Pilot to pilot. Your Majesty, you can be my wingman any time.” The mixed program also saw performances by the Royal Ballet, Nicole Scherzinger from the Pussycat Dolls, opera singer Andrea Bocelli and British band Take That.

Even Miss Piggy and Kermit the Frog made an appearance, joking with host Hugh Bonneville.

The entertainment was interspersed with more serious moments. A message from Charles on the importance of environmental conservation was played, and the show was accompanied by a light and drone display with a nature theme.

Prince William, heir to the throne, took to the stage to pay tribute to his father’s dedication to service. “Pa, we are all so proud of you,” he said.

Concert goers sang “God Save the King” as landmarks around the U.K. were lighted.

Earlier Sunday, thousands of picnics and street parties were held across the U.K. in Charles’ honor. The community get-togethers, part of a British tradition known as the Big Lunch, provided a down-to-earth counterpart to the gilded spectacle of the king’s crowning Saturday.

The events were intended to bring neighbors together to celebrate the crowning even as support for the monarchy wanes. Critics complained about the coronation’s cost at a time of exorbitant living expenses amid double-digit inflation.

But plenty others took the opportunity to enjoy a party with friends and family. In Regent’s Park in London, Valent Cheung and his girlfriend showed up to cheer the new king with the neighbors who embraced them when they moved from Hong Kong. They dolled up their loyal and “royal” fluffy white dog, Tino, with a tiny purple crown for the occasion.

“This is a new era for U.K,” Cheung said. “We didn’t have these things in Hong Kong. Now, we are embracing the culture. We want to enjoy it, we want to celebrate it.”

Charles and Camilla didn’t drop in on any of the picnics, leaving that duty to other members of the royal family.

William and his wife, Kate, surprised people picnicking outside the castle before the concert. Dressed far more casually than the day before, they shook hands and Kate embraced a crying girl in a hug.

The king’s siblings, Prince Edward and Princess Anne and their spouses took on lunch duty for the royal family at events across England. The king’s nieces, Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, the daughters of Prince Andrew, joined a lunch in Windsor.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak hosted U.S. first lady Jill Biden and her granddaughter Finnegan Biden at the Big Lunch party held in front of his office. Other guests included Ukrainian refugees and community activists.

Like the picnic in the park, Downing Street and Sunak’s spread — even his teapot — were festooned in the nation’s colors of blue, white and red.

Sausage rolls and salmon were served along with coronation chicken — a dish cooked up for Queen Elizabeth II’s coronation 70 years ago — and coronation quiche, which was picked to suit Charles’ taste and has been the buzz of social media. often for the wrong reasons.

The lower-key events followed regalia-laden pageantry that saw the king and queen crowned together in Westminster Abbey. They were presented with centuries-old swords, scepters and a jewel-encrusted golden orb symbolizing the monarch’s power in a medieval tradition celebrated with liturgy, song and hearty cheers of “God save the king.”

The couple then paraded through the streets in a gilded horse-drawn carriage led by the largest ceremonial military procession since the coronation of Charles’ mother. Some 4,000 troops marched in formation through the streets, their scarlet sleeves and white gloves swinging in unison to the sound of drums and bugles from marching bands, including one group of musicians on horseback.

Hundreds of thousands of spectators lined the route in the rain to see it in person. Nearly 19 million more watched on television in the U.K., according to ratings released by Barb, a research organization. That’s about 40% fewer viewers than had watched the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II in September.

Charles and Camilla said Sunday in a statement that they were “deeply touched” by the celebration and “profoundly grateful both to all those who helped to make it such a glorious occasion — and to the very many who turned out to show their support.”

Not everyone was there to celebrate, though, and criticism continued Sunday over arrests of more than 50 protesters, including members of a republican group shouting “Not my king” and environmentalists aiming to end the use of fossil fuels.

Next Up In News
Crash hits bus stop in North Lawndale, 3 injured
Donald Trump rejects last chance to testify at E. Jean Carroll trial
Mayor-elect Johnson forges ‘Unity Plan’ to reorganize the new City Council
Chicago police officer responding to burglary call in Woodlawn is wounded in knife attack
Police continue search for gunman who killed off-duty officer on South Side
Center court? Early appointments show Johnson may turn out to be a pragmatic progressive
The Latest
Two men were wounded in a Loop shooting Saturday morning as people flocked downtown for the annual St. Patrick’s Day river-dyeing.
Crime
Crash hits bus stop in North Lawndale, 3 injured
Three people were injured and hospitalized in fair condition, and four others declined medical attention, officials said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
Screenshot_2023_05_07_at_9.51.17_PM.png
Chicago Sky and WNBA
Sky impress on defense in second preseason game
“Our identity is going to have to be those hustle plays, those 50/50 balls,’’ Courtney Williams said.
By Annie Costabile
 
In this image taken from video released by Kaplan Hecker &amp; Fink, former President Donald pauses during his Oct. 19, 2022, deposition for his trial against writer E. Jean Carroll. The video recording of Trump being questioned about the rape allegations against him was made public for the first time Friday, May 5, 2023, providing a glimpse of the Republican’s emphatic, often colorful denials. (Kaplan Hecker &amp; Fink via AP) ORG XMIT: NYDD306
Nation/World
Donald Trump rejects last chance to testify at E. Jean Carroll trial
Former President Donald Trump has decided not to take the stand in a civil case by a columnist who alleges he raped her. Closing arguments could come Monday.
By Larry Neumeister | Associated Press
 
merlin_91889771.jpg
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA expansion a hot-button topic as roster cuts begin
“We need more teams,” Washington Mystics guard Natasha Cloud tweeted. “These players deserve to be on a roster. It really kills me.”
By Annie Costabile
 
Brandon_Johnson.jpg
City Hall
Mayor-elect Johnson forges ‘Unity Plan’ to reorganize the new City Council
The plan shrinks the number of Council panels from 28 to 20. Pat Dowell, whose switch of support from Lightfoot to Johnson was crucial to his victory, will be finance chair.
By Fran Spielman
 