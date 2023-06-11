Everyday citizens are ready to lobby Congress for climate change

Recent news reports about air pollution provide yet another example of how drought, wildfires and the health problems caused by climate change disrupt our daily lives.

That’s why citizens like me will travel to Washington, D.C., this week to speak with congressional leaders about policies that will reduce carbon pollution and help the nation transition to a clean energy economy.

Citizens’ Climate Lobby volunteers from across Illinois — including Naperville, Elmhurst, suburban Cook County and Chicago — will join nearly 1,000 of our fellow volunteers from across the country to advocate for clean energy legislation. On Tuesday, we have appointments to meet with our members of Congress and their staff to educate, persuade and win their backing for our policy goals.

We will ask for ways to speed up the permitting process for new clean energy infrastructure, which can take up to four years or more to obtain. Getting clean energy projects up and running as quickly as possible, with early local community input, is vital to meeting U.S. carbon pollution reduction targets.

Carbon pricing is also a priority. We’ll ask Congress to put a price on fossil fuels and return the money collected to households as a dividend or carbon cash-back. Putting a price on carbon will reduce America’s carbon pollution fast, by as much as 50% by the end of this decade, according to economists.

Transitioning to a clean-energy economy will take a full-court press building more wind, solar, and hydropower; upgrading transmission lines; and electrifying buildings and vehicles. Our nonpartisan, nonprofit organization brings together volunteers from across the political spectrum to advocate for legislation to help solve the climate crisis.

Joe Tedino, Lake View

Volunteer with Citizens’ Climate Lobby

Trump indictment is necessary, not divisive

The media has focused on the fact that the indictment of a former president is a historic first, while the GOP whines this is divisive for the country, the Justice Department is weaponized against him, and others have done worse things.

The reality is this is happening because Donald Trump is accused of committing acts that were the most egregious, illegal and maybe treasonous of any former president.

And he has been able to do them with impunity, because he was supported and defended by his party in Congress. This has sent the message that anything goes — politicians can lie, cheat, even cause an insurrection and then call it a “witch hunt” and move on.

The denouement of Trump is not divisive but necessary to bring back the rule of law and send government officials the message that they, too, will have to answer for their odious and illegal behavior.

Carol Kraines, Deerfield

Former president is school bully, class clown

Donald Trump is a combination school bully and class clown who beats up all the boys and tears at the clothes (and worse) of some of the girls (only his “types,” of course); doesn’t do his homework; shouts out the most ridiculous comments any time he wants; and ends up in the principal’s office, repeatedly whining, “They’re all against me.”

And when he’s finally expelled and his father comes to pick him up, he cries, “Daddy, you always told me I could do whatever I want.”

Kevin Coughlin, Evanston

Riddle me this

Question of the day: How many indictments will it take to finally put Mr. Trump in an orange jumpsuit, and will it be more or less than the total number of lawyers required to screw in a light bulb?

Bob Ory, Elgin

No one is above the law

Trump’s indictment proves that no one is above the law in the United States of America, not even a former president. At what point do his supporters walk away from this criminal? The man is a traitor.

Richard Keslinke, Algonquin