The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, June 14, 2023
Food and Restaurants News Education

Get paid to eat cheese at University of Wisconsin-Madison

The ‘descriptive sensory panelist’ would taste up to 24 cheese samples, 12 pizzas and other food products a week.

By  Emmanuel Camarillo
   
SHARE Get paid to eat cheese at University of Wisconsin-Madison
Opt for cheddar cheese in blocks rather than packaged cheese slices for increased nutritional value.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison wants to pay someone to eat cheese.

Adobe Stock Photo

It doesn’t get any “cheddar” than this for cheese lovers.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison wants to pay someone to eat cheese and pizza.

The university’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences/Dairy research center is looking for a “descriptive sensory panelist” to taste up to 24 cheese samples, 12 pizzas and other food products a week, according to the job summary.

“Once hired, we will train you to become part of a group of expert tasters capable of verbally describing their sensory experience on the basis of appearance, texture, taste and aroma attributes for research and product development purposes,” the summary states.

Related
Related

The job pays $15 an hour and workers need to be available for three-hour consecutive sessions up to three times a week. Work sessions would be on site.

You can apply for the job here.

Next Up In Taste
Ex-Starbucks manager awarded $25.6 million in suit over firing after 2018 arrests of 2 Black men
Taylor’s Tacos building community, one delicious taco at a time
Roasted carrots get the star treatment when roasted with fiery spice blend
Menu planner: Steak, green bean and tomato salad hits the spot
Seeing pink: Malibu Barbie Cafe pop-up opens in Chicago
Menu Planner: Make a no-meat night special with quick bean chili
The Latest
merlin_114032194.jpg
Crime
Man shot, killed in Greater Grand Crossing
A man, 69, was in the lobby of an apartment building in the 7600 block of South Drexel Avenue when someone fired shots. He was pronounced dead at a hospital.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
AR_230619636.jpg
Suburban Chicago
Pickleball and pizza are the ingredients of a soon-to-open Algonquin restaurant
Pickle Haus, a pickleball-themed restaurant complete with 12 indoor playing courts, is set to open in November. It’s now the fastest-growing sport in the nation.
By Alicia Fabbre | Daily Herald
 
Tim Anderson knocks in a run with a single against the Tigers in Detroit on May 25, 2023. (AP)
White Sox
White Sox’ Tim Anderson, Andrew Benintendi still searching for first homers of 2023
Eloy Jimenez returns to lineup, but manager Pedro Grifol wasn’t ruling out Yoan Moncada going on the injured list
By Daryl Van Schouwen
 
Police_Lights91_300x188.jpg
Crime
DUI charges filed after witnesses follow driver accused of running over pedicab driver and hitting several vehicles in Wrigleyville
A California man was charged with DUI and several traffic citations after police said he crashed into several vehicles and struck a pedicab driver outside Wrigley Field.
By Rosemary Sobol and Allison Novelo
 
Former President Donald Trump (left) poses with former Illinois Republican gubernatorial nominee Darren Bailey at Trump National Golf Club Bedminster, N.J.&nbsp;
Elections
Mulling run for Congress, farmer Bailey sows seeds for support from indicted Trump: ‘It’s an honor to stand with this man’
Former GOP gubernatorial nomminee Darren Bailey is cozying up to Donald Trump as Bailey considers challenging Republican U.S. Rep. Mike Bost. “What President Trump went through yesterday could happen to anyone [sic] of us for any reason!” Bailey wrote on Wednesday.
By Tina Sfondeles
 