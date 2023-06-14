Get paid to eat cheese at University of Wisconsin-Madison

It doesn’t get any “cheddar” than this for cheese lovers.

The University of Wisconsin-Madison wants to pay someone to eat cheese and pizza.

The university’s College of Agricultural and Life Sciences/Dairy research center is looking for a “descriptive sensory panelist” to taste up to 24 cheese samples, 12 pizzas and other food products a week, according to the job summary.

“Once hired, we will train you to become part of a group of expert tasters capable of verbally describing their sensory experience on the basis of appearance, texture, taste and aroma attributes for research and product development purposes,” the summary states.

The job pays $15 an hour and workers need to be available for three-hour consecutive sessions up to three times a week. Work sessions would be on site.

You can apply for the job here.

