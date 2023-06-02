The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Friday, June 2, 2023
News Metro/State Crime

SWAT team surrounds Humboldt Park building where man waved what appeared to be guns as he yelled racist threats

Police were called to the 4000 block of West Chicago Street shortly before noon and closed nearby streets while they attempted to talk to the man.

By  Cindy Hernandez
   
Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere
A man holding what appears to be a weapon stands on the roof of a building in the Humboldt Park neighborhood.

Tyler Pasciak LaRiviere | Sun-Times

A police SWAT team on Friday cordoned off several blocks around a building in Humboldt Park where a man was waving what appeared to be guns as he climbed up and down a makeshift tower yelling racist threats.

Police were called to the 4000 block of West Chicago Street shortly before 9 a.m. and closed nearby streets while they attempted to talk to the man. As of 4 p.m., police appeared to have entered the building but no other details were available.

Throughout the day, the man waved what looked like guns as he stood on top of scaffolding on the roof. He yelled out racist remarks as well as obscenities directed at police.

Sometimes he waved at people gathered below or used a siren to drown out what an officer was saying over a bullhorn. At times he sat on a lawn chair on the middle level of the tower.

Several flags flew from the scaffolding, including an American flag displayed upside down and one featuring a smiley face. Neighbors said he has also flown a Nazi flag.

“I saw the white power flag up there, it’s just ridiculous,” said Abraham Simmons, 43, whose mother lives only a few blocks away.

According to Simmons, the building was used for events and had recently been undergoing some construction work.

“I’m not sure who owns the building but clearly they don’t have a problem with the flags up there, it’s like they’re invisible,” Simmons said.

