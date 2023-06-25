Man and woman found dead inside car in South Chicago

A man and a woman were found dead inside a car Sunday afternoon in South Chicago.
About 3:20 p.m., Chicago police discovered the 32-year-old man and woman, whose age was unknown, inside a car in the 8300 block of South Manistee Avenue, according to Chicago police.
No gunshot wounds were reported. They were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.
Police were conducting a death investigation.
