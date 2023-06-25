The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, June 25, 2023
News Chicago Metro/State

Man and woman found dead inside car in South Chicago

Police said a man and woman were found in the 8300 block of South Manistee Avenue. No gunshot wounds were reported by police.

By  Sun-Times Wire
   
SHARE Man and woman found dead inside car in South Chicago
Filephoto.png

Sun-Times file

A man and a woman were found dead inside a car Sunday afternoon in South Chicago.

About 3:20 p.m., Chicago police discovered the 32-year-old man and woman, whose age was unknown, inside a car in the 8300 block of South Manistee Avenue, according to Chicago police.

No gunshot wounds were reported. They were pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Police were conducting a death investigation.

Next Up In News
Thousands cheer on 52nd annual pride parade
How fast will they go in Grant Park 220? NASCAR great has a mighty big number in mind
Sarah, Duchess of York, undergoes surgery after breast cancer diagnosis
Justice Alito’s undisclosed fishing trip brings more discredit to the Supreme Court
Fire destroys vacant East Side church
Discipline eased for cops in former Rep. Bobby Rush’s office amid looting
The Latest
Paradegoers with BP hold up large balloon letters that spell “pride” during the 52nd annual Pride Parade on the North Side, Sunday, June 25, 2023.
LGBTQIA+
Thousands cheer on 52nd annual pride parade
Rain showers didn’t dampen festive spirits as the parade made its way through North Side neighborhoods. Extra police were on hand, but no incidents were reported.
By Mohammad Samra
 
Screenshot_2023_06_25_at_6.17.11_PM.png
White Sox
Keynan Middleton raising his stock for White Sox — and perhaps other teams
The 29-year-old right-hander has emerged from a non-roster invite in the spring to a valuable setup man and possibly a trade target for rival teams at the deadline.
By James Fegan
 
NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace poses for a photo at Buckingham Fountain in July 2022. Excessive noise from the NASCAR race would hurt spectators’ hearing.
NASCAR Chicago Street Race
How fast will they go in Grant Park 220? NASCAR great has a mighty big number in mind
How fast? Really dang fast, says Ray Evernham.
By Steve Greenberg
 
IMG_9287.jpg
Cubs
Postcards from London: Cubs baseball takes a trip across the pond
The Cubs and Cardinals played in the London Series this weekend.
By Maddie Lee
 
Screenshot_2023_06_25_at_5.52.24_PM.png
White Sox
Luis Robert reaches 20 homers as White Sox finally win another series
As his power production has risen in line with his massive ability, some incremental progress in his rate of chasing pitches out of the zone has led to exponentially more run production.
By James Fegan
 