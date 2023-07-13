The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 13, 2023
Man killed in West Garfield Park hit-and-run

The man, who hasn’t been identified, was in the 800 block of South Pulaski Road when he was hit and trapped under a car Thursday afternoon, police said.

By  Mary Norkol
   
A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run car crash in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon, police said.

The man, who hasn’t been identified, was in the 800 block of South Pulaski Road about 12:50 p.m. when a white Chevy Malibu struck him, according to Chicago police. He was trapped under the vehicle then taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The driver fled the scene, police said.

No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.

