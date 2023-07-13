Man killed in West Garfield Park hit-and-run
The man, who hasn’t been identified, was in the 800 block of South Pulaski Road when he was hit and trapped under a car Thursday afternoon, police said.
A pedestrian is dead following a hit-and-run car crash in the city’s West Garfield Park neighborhood Thursday afternoon, police said.
The man, who hasn’t been identified, was in the 800 block of South Pulaski Road about 12:50 p.m. when a white Chevy Malibu struck him, according to Chicago police. He was trapped under the vehicle then taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
The driver fled the scene, police said.
No one is in custody, and detectives are investigating.
The Latest
Seven tornadoes have been confirmed from Wednesday’s storms, including one near Burr Ridge and one near Elgin, and more will probably be confirmed as nine areas with significant damage are studied in the city and suburbs.
The stress of a storm soon gives way to the stress of repairs. Here’s where experts say you should start.
The Cubs open the second half against the Red Sox at Wrigley Field.
Actor says after accusers’ claims, which he denies, ‘I lost everything in a matter of days.’
La cifra anual de inflación para junio representó el menor incremento en su tipo desde marzo de 2021, cuando comenzó esta dolorosa tendencia.