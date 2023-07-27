High school football schedule: Week 1

Please send corrections and additions to mobrien@suntimes.com.

Thursday, Aug. 24

NONCONFERENCE

Fenger vs. Bogan at Eckersall

Foreman vs. Marshall at Rockne

Hubbard vs. Payton at Lane

Kelly at Back of the Yards

Lincoln-Way East vs. Kenwood at Gately

Manteno at Sandwich

Pritzker at Goode

Raby vs. Westinghouse at Rockne

Richards vs. Lindblom at Stagg Stadium

UP-Bronzeville vs. Lincoln Park at Lane

Woodlawn at Marine

Friday, Aug. 25

PUBLIC RED

Bulls Prep at Brooks

FOX VALLEY

Jacobs at Prairie Ridge

Burlington Central at Cary-Grove

Dundee-Crown at Crystal Lake South

Crystal Lake Central at Huntley

McHenry at Hampshire

UPSTATE EIGHT

Elgin at Fenton

Glenbard South at East Aurora

Glenbard East at Larkin

Streamwood at Bartlett

West Chicago at South Elgin

NONCONFERENCE

Addison Trail at Maine East

Antioch at Schaumburg

ASPIRA vs. Clemente at Lane

Aurora Central at St. Edward

Bolingbrook at Grayslake Central

Bremen at Reavis

Bronzeville vs. Carver at Gately

Brother Rice at Maine South

Collins vs. Clark at Rockne

Comer at Geneseo

Conant at Lake Park

Crane at Westmont

Crete-Monee at Carmel

Deer Creek at Chicago Academy

DeKalb vs. Sycamore at NIU

DePaul Prep at Deerfield

Downers Grove North at St. Francis

Dwight/Gardner at Fieldcrest

East Peoria at Streator

Eisenhower at Johnson

Elk Grove Village at Hillcrest

Elmwood Park at Reed-Custer

Farragut vs. Tilden at Stagg Stadium

Gary Bowman, Ind. at IC Catholic

Geneva at Meter Valley

Hansberry vs. Corliss at Gately

Harlan vs. Julian at Eckersall

Herscher at Charleston

Highland Park at Leyden

Hoffman Estates at Buffalo Grove

Homewood-Flossmoor at Naperville North

Joliet Catholic at Iowa City, Iowa

Kenosha Bradford/Reuther, Wis. at Stevenson

King at Perspectives

Lake Forest at Lakes

Lake Zurich at Fred

LaSalle-Peru at United

Lemont at Libertyville

Lisle at Harvard

Lockport at Plainfield North

Lyons at Prospect

McNamara at Leo

Marengo at Evergreen Park

Marmion at Maine West

Moline at Glenbard North

Morgan Park at Richards

Morris at Coal City

Morton at Riverside-Brookfield

Muchin at Argo

Mundelein at Grant

Naperville Central at Hinsdale Central

Nazareth at Kankakee

New Trier at Hersey

North Chicago at Wheeling

Oak Forest at Benet

Oswego at Neuqua Valley

Oswego East at Waubonsie Valley

Ottawa at Plano

Ottawa Marquette at Aurora Christian

Palatine at St. Charles North

Pekin at Rolling Meadows

Phillips at Batavia

Plainfield Central at Lincoln-Way West

Plainfield East at Bradley-Bourbonnais

Providence at St. John, Ind.

Rantoul at Peotone

Rauner vs. North Lawndale at Rockne

Rich at Marian Catholic

Richmond-Burton at Marian Central Catholic

Rochelle at Woodstock

Rock Island at Minooka

Romeoville at Oak Lawn

Round Lake at Waukegan

St. Charles East at Lincoln-Way Central

St. Patrick at St. Ignatius

St. Rita at Sandburg

St. Viator at De La Salle

Schurz at Ridgewood

Senn vs. Holder at Winnemac

Shepard at Joliet West

Stagg at Joliet Central

Taft at Crown Point, Ind.

Thornridge at Tinley Park

Thornton at Niles West

TF North at Proviso West

TF South at Hammond Central, Ind.

Thornwood at Andrew

UIC Prep at Bloom

Vernon Hills at Grayslake North

Von Steuben at St. Laurence

Walther Christian at Christ The King

Warren at Barrington

Washington at Kaneland

Wauconda at Hinsdale South

West Aurora at Proviso East

Wheaton Academy at Austin St. Michael’s, Tex.

Wheaton North at Downers Grove South

Willowbrook at Notre Dame

Wilmington at Seneca

York at Glenbrook South

Yorkville at Plainfield South

Young at Hope Academy

Zion-Benton at Evanston

Saturday, Aug. 26

NONCONFERENCE

Bowen vs. Little Village at Rockne

Bushnll-Prairie City at St. Anne

Chicago Christian vs. Sullivan at Winnemac

East St. Louis vs. Mount Carmel at ISU

Gage Park vs. DRW at Lane

Glenbrook North at Lane

Hyde Park vs. Vocational at Eckersall

ITW Speer vs. Prosser at Rockne

Johnsburg at Woodstock North

Lake View vs. Dunbar at Gately

Longwood vs. Dyett at Gately

Loyola at Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Mich.

Marist at Glenbard West

Mather vs. Curie at Rockne

Niles North vs. Amundsen at Lane

Noble Academy vs. DuSable at Eckersall

North Grand at Steinmetz

Oak Park vs. Fenwick at Triton

Phoenix vs. Catalyst Maria at Stagg Stadium

Rowe-Clark at Orr

Simeon at Wheaton-Warrenville South

Solorio vs. Ag. Science at Gately

South Shore at Englewood

Washington vs. Kennedy at Stagg Stadium

