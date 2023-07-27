High school football schedule: Week 1

Please send corrections and additions to mobrien@suntimes.com.
Thursday, Aug. 24
NONCONFERENCE
Fenger vs. Bogan at Eckersall
Foreman vs. Marshall at Rockne
Hubbard vs. Payton at Lane
Kelly at Back of the Yards
Lincoln-Way East vs. Kenwood at Gately
Manteno at Sandwich
Pritzker at Goode
Raby vs. Westinghouse at Rockne
Richards vs. Lindblom at Stagg Stadium
UP-Bronzeville vs. Lincoln Park at Lane
Woodlawn at Marine
Friday, Aug. 25
PUBLIC RED
Bulls Prep at Brooks
FOX VALLEY
Jacobs at Prairie Ridge
Burlington Central at Cary-Grove
Dundee-Crown at Crystal Lake South
Crystal Lake Central at Huntley
McHenry at Hampshire
UPSTATE EIGHT
Elgin at Fenton
Glenbard South at East Aurora
Glenbard East at Larkin
Streamwood at Bartlett
West Chicago at South Elgin
NONCONFERENCE
Addison Trail at Maine East
Antioch at Schaumburg
ASPIRA vs. Clemente at Lane
Aurora Central at St. Edward
Bolingbrook at Grayslake Central
Bremen at Reavis
Bronzeville vs. Carver at Gately
Brother Rice at Maine South
Collins vs. Clark at Rockne
Comer at Geneseo
Conant at Lake Park
Crane at Westmont
Crete-Monee at Carmel
Deer Creek at Chicago Academy
DeKalb vs. Sycamore at NIU
DePaul Prep at Deerfield
Downers Grove North at St. Francis
Dwight/Gardner at Fieldcrest
East Peoria at Streator
Eisenhower at Johnson
Elk Grove Village at Hillcrest
Elmwood Park at Reed-Custer
Farragut vs. Tilden at Stagg Stadium
Gary Bowman, Ind. at IC Catholic
Geneva at Meter Valley
Hansberry vs. Corliss at Gately
Harlan vs. Julian at Eckersall
Herscher at Charleston
Highland Park at Leyden
Hoffman Estates at Buffalo Grove
Homewood-Flossmoor at Naperville North
Joliet Catholic at Iowa City, Iowa
Kenosha Bradford/Reuther, Wis. at Stevenson
King at Perspectives
Lake Forest at Lakes
Lake Zurich at Fred
LaSalle-Peru at United
Lemont at Libertyville
Lisle at Harvard
Lockport at Plainfield North
Lyons at Prospect
McNamara at Leo
Marengo at Evergreen Park
Marmion at Maine West
Moline at Glenbard North
Morgan Park at Richards
Morris at Coal City
Morton at Riverside-Brookfield
Muchin at Argo
Mundelein at Grant
Naperville Central at Hinsdale Central
Nazareth at Kankakee
New Trier at Hersey
North Chicago at Wheeling
Oak Forest at Benet
Oswego at Neuqua Valley
Oswego East at Waubonsie Valley
Ottawa at Plano
Ottawa Marquette at Aurora Christian
Palatine at St. Charles North
Pekin at Rolling Meadows
Phillips at Batavia
Plainfield Central at Lincoln-Way West
Plainfield East at Bradley-Bourbonnais
Providence at St. John, Ind.
Rantoul at Peotone
Rauner vs. North Lawndale at Rockne
Rich at Marian Catholic
Richmond-Burton at Marian Central Catholic
Rochelle at Woodstock
Rock Island at Minooka
Romeoville at Oak Lawn
Round Lake at Waukegan
St. Charles East at Lincoln-Way Central
St. Patrick at St. Ignatius
St. Rita at Sandburg
St. Viator at De La Salle
Schurz at Ridgewood
Senn vs. Holder at Winnemac
Shepard at Joliet West
Stagg at Joliet Central
Taft at Crown Point, Ind.
Thornridge at Tinley Park
Thornton at Niles West
TF North at Proviso West
TF South at Hammond Central, Ind.
Thornwood at Andrew
UIC Prep at Bloom
Vernon Hills at Grayslake North
Von Steuben at St. Laurence
Walther Christian at Christ The King
Warren at Barrington
Washington at Kaneland
Wauconda at Hinsdale South
West Aurora at Proviso East
Wheaton Academy at Austin St. Michael’s, Tex.
Wheaton North at Downers Grove South
Willowbrook at Notre Dame
Wilmington at Seneca
York at Glenbrook South
Yorkville at Plainfield South
Young at Hope Academy
Zion-Benton at Evanston
Saturday, Aug. 26
NONCONFERENCE
Bowen vs. Little Village at Rockne
Bushnll-Prairie City at St. Anne
Chicago Christian vs. Sullivan at Winnemac
East St. Louis vs. Mount Carmel at ISU
Gage Park vs. DRW at Lane
Glenbrook North at Lane
Hyde Park vs. Vocational at Eckersall
ITW Speer vs. Prosser at Rockne
Johnsburg at Woodstock North
Lake View vs. Dunbar at Gately
Longwood vs. Dyett at Gately
Loyola at Grand Rapids Catholic Central, Mich.
Marist at Glenbard West
Mather vs. Curie at Rockne
Niles North vs. Amundsen at Lane
Noble Academy vs. DuSable at Eckersall
North Grand at Steinmetz
Oak Park vs. Fenwick at Triton
Phoenix vs. Catalyst Maria at Stagg Stadium
Rowe-Clark at Orr
Simeon at Wheaton-Warrenville South
Solorio vs. Ag. Science at Gately
South Shore at Englewood
Washington vs. Kennedy at Stagg Stadium