Saturday, May 18, 2024
Reckless homicide charges in crash that killed Glenbrook South High School senior just before graduation

Taeyoung Kim, a 21-year-old Northbrook man, was traveling more than 120 mph when his Mustang slammed into another vehicle in Glenview, killing 17-year-old Marko Niketic, authorities said.

By  Mitchell Armentrout and Jessica Ma
   
Authorities say a Northbrook man was drunk, high and driving more than 120 mph when he slammed into another vehicle in Glenview last weekend, killing a Glenbrook South High School senior shortly before prom and graduation.

Taeyoung Kim, 21, faces reckless homicide and aggravated DUI charges among a litany of other felony counts stemming from the May 12 crash that left 17-year-old Marko Niketic dead and two others critically injured, according to Glenview police and Cook County court records.

Dashcam video from Kim’s Ford Mustang showed him speeding down Chicago streets and a highway at more than 130 mph before making his way to Glenview with a passenger in tow, authorities alleged in court filings.

Shortly after 11 p.m., Kim’s headlights were off and he was traveling more than 120 mph in a 35-mph zone when he collided with a vehicle driven by Marko Niketic near the intersection of East Lake Avenue and Meadow Lane, authorities said.

Niketic, a Glenview resident, was killed at the scene.

His passenger was hospitalized in critical condition, as was Kim’s passenger, who later confirmed to police that Kim was behind the wheel of the speeding Mustang, court records show. Two other witnesses also identified him, authorities said.

Kim’s blood alcohol level was measured above the legal limit at 0.088, records show. He’s also charged with driving under the influence of drugs.

Kim, who suffered a broken femur and concussion in the crash, had a court hearing Saturday, the day of Glenbrook South High School’s prom.

Judge David Kelly said Kim “weaponized his vehicle causing death and injuries,” and ordered him detained ahead of trial, records show.

A private attorney for Kim could not immediately be reached for comment.

Niketic, who had been set to graduate next month, was a “great dancer” involved with the Serbian dance group at Holy Resurrection Serbian Orthodox Cathedral, according to the Rev. Dobrivoje Milunovic. He described Niketic’s death as “a huge loss to the entire Serbian Orthodox community.”

“He was a very kind, generous, supportive, family-oriented young boy,” Milunovic said, adding the community lost a “good man who had a bright future ahead of him.”

Niketic helped out with his father’s plumbing business, was interested in the stock market and hoped to eventually own a business, Milunovic said.

“We will remember him. He will remain in our prayers, in our thoughts, in our hearts and in our souls,” Milunovic said.

Glenbrook High School District 225 officials said counseling has been offered to students.

“The GBS student services team is responding to the emotional needs of all students and staff by making student services personnel available,” Glenbrook South Principal Barbara Georges said in a statement. “Our thoughts are with the Niketic family and the entire GBS community during this difficult time.”

Kim is due back in court Friday.

Contributing: Daily Herald

