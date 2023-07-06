The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, July 6, 2023
News Politics

With little fanfare, Shakman era ends as Cook County Clerk’s office released from court oversight of hiring

Lawyer Michael Shakman sued 54 years ago to end the practice of political patronage in hiring by government agencies in Illinois.

By  Andy Grimm
   
SHARE With little fanfare, Shakman era ends as Cook County Clerk’s office released from court oversight of hiring
Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough officiates for the couple that won the lottery for the first marriage certificate issued in Cook County in 2023. Yarbrough’s office Wednesday was released from court oversight under the Shakman Decree, ending the anti-political patronage lawsuit brought by attorney Michael Shakman some 54 years earlier. Shakman’s lawyers agreed to vacate the decree, but grudgingly noted Yarbrough’s office had reached only the bare minimum requirements to end oversight.

Ashlee Rezin/Sun-Times

At a hearing that lasted barely 10 minutes, a federal judge released Cook County Clerk Karen Yarbrough from court oversight of hiring and promotions in her office, ending a 54-year-old lawsuit that led to a sea change in Illinois politics and largely ended patronage hiring.

The order was lifted by U.S. District Judge Edmond Chang, the sixth judge to preside over the lawsuit filed in 1969 by Michael Shakman, a Democrat who claimed the army of patronage workers holding government jobs thwarted his bid to become a delegate to the party convention.

The judge acknowledged that Yarbrough’s office had not been a poster child for reformed hiring practices, but he noted that an appeals court ruling last summer lowered the bar for proving politics had been eliminated from a government agency’s personnel practices.

By those new standards, Yarbrough’s office was due to be released from the mandates of the so-called Shakman Decree.

“This does end the (Shakman) case,” the 52-year-old judge said. “It should be exceedingly rare that a case is older than the presiding judge.

In an era of increasing political polarization, Chang noted that “the last thing we need is more politics in public employment. This case has served its purpose and it is closed. The Northern District (federal court) remains open as it is needed.”

Shakman was not present in the courtroom for the final hearing in a case that carried his name across seven decades. His attorney, Brian Hays, said the clerk’s office has adopted equitable hiring policies, trained staff on them and gone without violations since the court appointed a monitor to police hiring at the clerk’s office in 2020.

“The clerk has ticked off the boxes of what we asked her to do,” Hays said. “As the 7th Circuit (federal appeals court) held, perfection is not the standard.”

Yarbrough sat silent beside attorneys for her office during the hearing, and left the Dirksen Federal Courthouse without speaking to reporters. In a statement issued after the hearing, she said her office had spent $3 million on compliance, including fees paid to lawyers for both sides and the compliance monitor, since 2020.

“We are pleased that the court has recognized our commitment to fair and equitable hiring and employment policies,” Yarbrough said in the statement. “The termination of this consent decree is going to save taxpayers millions of dollars in legal fees and enable us to focus fully on ensuring effective hiring standards, building continued efficiencies across our office, and providing the best possible service to the residents of Cook County.”

Next Up In News
Child, 4, sexually assaulted at Rainbow Beach
Man fatally shot in Austin
Wife obtained order of protection days before Little Village man fatally shot her and teen daughter, wounded son: prosecutors
Meta’s new Twitter rival app Threads gets tens of millions of sign-ups in its first day
Playing with our food
Metra service between Chicago and Rockford to begin in 2027
The Latest
Kobe Bryant is featured on the cover of the NBA 2K24 video game.
NBA
NBA 2K24 features Kobe Bryant as its cover athlete
This will be the fourth time Bryant will be the cover athlete for the video game franchise.
By USA Today Sports
 
Minnesota Lynx forward Napheesa Collier.
Chicago Sky and WNBA
WNBA players Breanna Stewart, Napheesa Collier plan to start a new women’s league
The new league, which is called Unrivaled, will run from January through March and have 30 of the top women’s players playing on six teams. Instead of the traditional 5-on-5 game, the teams will play 3-on-3 and 1-on-1 at a custom-built soundstage in Miami.
By Associated Press
 
Josh Imatorbhebhe, a former University of Illinois wide receiver, has a conversation with sportscaster Mike Hall on camera during Big Ten Network’s Big Experience, a four-day seminar that trains former Big Ten athletes who are interested in a sports media career, at the network’s office in River North on June 28, 2023. Sixteen students participated in the workshop, which allowed them to build sports broadcasting skills, such as interviewing on camera, and leave with a professional reel.
Sports Media
Big Ten Network gives former student-athletes invaluable broadcasting experience
Last week, the four-day B1G Experience at the network’s River North office gave 16 participants the chance to learn about various aspects of sports media, from studio and game analysis to interviewing to makeup and styling.
By Jeff Agrest
 
Untitled.png
Crime
Child, 4, sexually assaulted at Rainbow Beach
Chicago police are asking for the public’s help and have released a sketch of a man who attacked a child on July 4 in a Rainbow Beach washroom.
By Rosemary Sobol
 
Crime scene tape.
Crime
Man fatally shot in Austin
The man, 32, was standing in the first block of North Lamon Avenue when a grey car pulled up and an “unknown number of offenders” opened fire, Chicago police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 