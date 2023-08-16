Things to do in Chicago Aug. 17-23: The Mix

Theater
- Arthur Laurents, Jule Styne and Stephen Sondheim’s classic musical “Gypsy,” about a stage mother fighting for her daughter’s success while secretly yearning for her own, stars Lucia Spina as Rose, Lauren Maria Medina as Louise and Nathaniel Stampley as Herbie. Amanda Dehnert directs. From Aug. 23-Oct. 15 at Marriott Theatre, 10 Marriott Dr., Lincolnshire. Tickets: $55. Visit marriotttheatre.com.
- “The Light Summer Tour” features Collaboraction’s youth ensemble of actors, singers, poets, dancers and musicians performing original works of music, dance, poetry and spoken word at city parks: 5 p.m. Aug. 17 at LaFollette Park, 1333 N. Laramie; 5 p.m. Aug. 18 at Loyola Park, 1230 W. Greenleaf, and 3 p.m. Aug. 19 at Hamilton Park, 513 W. 72nd St. Admission is free. Visit collaboraction.org.
- Fresh Produce Festival is a celebration of new plays by women. Readings include Erlina Ortiz’s “Honey Bee Baby” (Aug. 21), Lisa Dillman’s “No Such Thing” (Aug. 27) and Gina Femia’s “you know, that Bakery out in Bensonhurst” (Aug. 28). At 7:30 p.m. at Rivendell Theatre, 5779 N. Ridge. Tickets: $10, $25. Visit rivendelltheatre.org.
Dance
- The annual performance benefit Dance for Life showcases nearly 45 Chicago-based dance companies and choreographers ranging from Boom Crack! Dance Company and Chicago Tap Allstars to South Chicago Dance Theatre, Hubbard Street Dance and Joffrey Ballet. The event benefits The Dancer’s Fund, which provides financial support for health care and critical medical needs. At 6 p.m. Aug. 19 at Auditorium Theatre, 50 E. Ida B. Wells. Tickets: $53+. Visit auditoriumtheatre.org.
Comedy
- Chicago teachers-turned-comedians Erica Nicole Clark, Jamie Shriner, Seth Davis, Ty Riggs, David Donnick and Jordan Gamby perform at the Back to School Comedy Show. A portion of each ticket will go to Children First Fund, the Chicago Public Schools Foundation. At 7:30 p.m. Aug. 17 at The Den Theater, 1331 N. Milwaukee. Tickets: $20, $10 for teachers. Visit thedentheatre.com.
Music
- Chance the Rapper celebrates the 10th anniversary of his mixtape “Acid Rap.” The concert marks his first return to the United Center stage since 2019. Chicago hip-hop artist Saba opens at 8 p.m. Aug. 19 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison. Tickets: $75+. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Glen Hansard and Marketa Irglova first came to prominence after starring in “Once,” the 2007 Irish indie film about two struggling musicians which featured unforgettable songs and performances by the duo. They then took that renown and formed The Swell Season, which remains their go-to today for their legions of fans. Singer-songwriter Malinda opens at 8 p.m. Aug. 18 at Salt Shed, 1357 N. Elston. Tickets: $56. Visit ticketmaster.com.
- Chicago rapper Noname celebrates the release of her new album, “Sundial,” at the Sundial Block Party, where she’ll perform along with Navy Blue, Alex Vaughn and surprise guests plus DJ sets and children’s activities. In collaboration with the Noname Book Club, entry is free with a suggested book donation (specific requests include George Jackson’s “Blood in My Eye,” Toni Morrison’s “Sula,” or a work by other Black authors) to go the club’s incarcerated members. From 3-8 p.m. Aug. 17 at 4310 S. Lake. Visit nonamebooks.com.
- British singer Joss Stone recorded her debut album, “Soul Sessions,” at 16 and his since recorded eight more, won many awards and performed alongside such artists as James Brown, Sting and Van Morrison. She brings her mix of pop, jazz, reggae, soul and Afro-pop to the Des Plaines Theatre, 1476 Miner, Des Plaines, at 8 p.m. Aug. 19. Tickets: $89+. Visit desplainestheatre.com.
- Sunday in the Park with Lyric features artists from the Ryan Opera Center performing a variety of favorites from the upcoming Lyric Opera season. At 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at Millennium Park, Pritzker Pavilion, Michigan and Randolph. Admission is free. Visit lyricopera.org.
- Three classics of a different kind at Ravinia: blues legend Buddy Guy (during his farewell to extensive touring) and jazz guitarist and soulful singer George Benson perform at 7 p.m. Aug. 23 ($51-$135); celebrate seven decades of music with Jethro Tull at 8 p.m. Aug. 18 ($44-$115). Ravinia Pavilion, 201 Ravinia Park Rd., Highland Park. Visit ravinia.org.
- The Millennium Park Summer Music Series concludes with Maroon 5 keyboardist PJ Morton and jazz-soul group Delvon Lamarr Organ Trio at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 17; and Mexican guitarist Carla Morrison with Girl Ultra and DJ Roxyo Sounds at 6:30 p.m. Aug. 21 at Pritzker Pavilion, entrances at Randolph and Monroe. Admission is free. Visit millenniumpark.org.
Museums
- “LOVE: Still Not the Lesser” brings together 12 international artists who share the ways they encounter and understand love. Images range from intimate scenes of young love and Black love and moments from within a multi-generational queer family to an expressive courtship dance and a son’s documentary made during the last weeks of his mother’s life. From Aug. 17-Dec. 22 at Museum of Contemporary Photography, 600 S. Michigan. Admission is free. Visit mocp.org.
Festival Fun & More
- The various flying machines at the Chicago Air and Water Show soar, glide and zoom through the air with greatest of ease. Grab a spot along Lake Michigan for a view of the annual roundup of military aircraft flyovers, boats and parachutists. From 10:30 a.m.-3 p.m. Aug. 19-20 (practice runs Aug. 18) at North Avenue Beach and along the lakefront, from Fullerton to Oak. Admission is free. Visit chicagoairandwatershow.us.
- Ribfest Chicago is a three-day BBQ festival where 50,000 pounds of pork awaits the hungry hordes. Plus there’s two music stages featuring local bands and family activities to keep the kids entertained. From 5-10 p.m. Aug. 18 and noon-10 p.m. Aug. 19-20 on Lincoln from Irving Park to Berteau. Admission: $10, $20 (families) suggested donations. Visit ribfest-chicago.com.
- Experience all things basketball at Bulls Fest, which features a 3v3 tournament plus other competitions, the “Art of the Game” art show, photo ops, youth basketball clinics, the Bulls Kid Nation Zone, entertainment and more. From 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Aug. 19-20 at United Center, 1901 W. Madison (south parking lots). Admission is free. Visit bullsfest.com.
- Clark After Dark is USO of Illinois’ 15th annual block party honoring military personnel and their families with food, drink, music and more. From 4-10 p.m. Aug. 17 in River North, 420 N. Clark. Admission: $10. Visit starevents.com.
- Celebrate Italian food and the history of the Little Italy neighborhood at Festa Italiana, featuring several stages of family entertainment, merchandise from Italy and cultural attractions. From 5-10 p.m. Aug. 17-18 and noon-10 p.m. Aug. 19-20 at 1431 W. Taylor. Admission: $10 suggested donation. Visit oshows.com.
- Glenwood Avenue Arts Fest includes more than 120 artists, music on two stages, kid’s art activities, demonstrations and food from local restaurants. From 6-10 p.m. Aug. 18, 11 a.m.-9 p.m. Aug. 19 and 11 a.m.-7 p.m. Aug. 20 from 6900-7000 Glenwood and 1300-1500 W. Morse. Admission is free. Visit glenwoodave.org.
