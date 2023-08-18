No. 4 Loyola’s experienced defense set to carry the load early

It’s going to take at least a few games before the shadow of John Holecek recedes. Loyola isn’t just replacing a successful coach. Holecek was considered the best coach in the state, if not in the Midwest.

Holecek, a Marian Catholic grad who played in the NFL for eight seasons, led the Ramblers to three state championships and seven state-title games in his 17 years.

Loyola’s senior leaders agree it was wise for the school to stay in-house with his successor, Beau Desherow.

‘‘It was definitely our first choice,’’ defensive lineman Joe Kelly said. ‘‘My brothers played for Desherow and had great things to say about him.’’

‘‘It would have been weird if a new coach came in and changed everything,’’ linebacker Colin Scheid said. ‘‘We would definitely not be as good.’’

Desherow, a Loyola graduate, school employee and former assistant coach, was able to hold on to all of Holecek’s assistants and make some high-profile additions: former Northwestern coach Pat Fitzgerald as a parent volunteer and highly regarded Charlie Bliss from Maine South to help out the offense.

‘‘The coaching staff is excellent and has been together for almost two decades,’’ Desherow said. ‘‘We know what it takes to build a championship-caliber team.’’

So what about the players? The defense is loaded, and the offense will be a work in progress.

Five starters return on defense from a team that won the Class 8A title last season. The new starters stepping in are nearly all experienced seniors.

‘‘We need to carry things the first couple of weeks until our new quarterback, new receivers and new offensive line can get their feet under them,’’ Kelly said.

Scheid, Kelly, linebacker Ethan Hogg, lineman Johnny McGuire and safety Kenny Langston will lead the unit. Cornerback Emmanuel Ofosu, who became a starter late last season, has impressed in practice, as has junior defensive back Donovan Robinson.

Loyola’s Ryan Fitzgerald prepares to throw during practice. Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Offensively, all eyes will be on the Ramblers’ new quarterback, junior Ryan Fitzgerald. He’s Pat Fitzgerald’s son, and his brother Jack played tight end at Loyola last season.

‘‘He’s a tough, heads-up player and a leader,’’ Desherow said. ‘‘He’s a guy that is going to make sure we are in the right position.’’

Junior running backs Will Nimesheim and Luke Foster are out for the season with injuries. That’s a major blow, but talent remains. Junior Drew MacPherson was a breakout star last season, and senior Finn Miller will contribute.

‘‘[Miller] has been a nice surprise,’’ Desherow said. ‘‘He didn’t play football last season, but he should be able to help us out.’’

The Ramblers begin the season ranked No. 4 in the Super 25. They would have slotted in a few spots higher if Holecek was still around. There is a lot to prove, but the initial signs look good.

‘‘Practice has been the same, and everything feels pretty much like it used to,’’ Kelly said. ‘‘But sometimes I’ll jump offsides and picture coach Holecek yelling at me. So there’s little stuff like that. But it’s been a good transition.’’

Loyola schedule

Aug. 26 at Central Catholic, Grand Rapids, Mich.

Sept. 1 at Naperville North

Sept. 8 at Marist

Sept. 16 vs. Brother Rice

Sept. 23 vs. St. Patrick

Sept. 29 at St. Rita

Oct. 6 at IC Catholic

Oct. 14 vs. Benet

Oct. 21 vs. Mount Carmel

