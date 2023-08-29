Chickens could be coming to backyards in Mundelein in 2024

Mundelein residents will be allowed to keep chickens in backyard coops starting next year.

But there are limits to the policy, which was approved by the village board Monday night.

For example, annual licenses that cost $100 and expire each Dec. 31 are required. Only 20 will be available.

Additionally, roosters are prohibited. That’s a standard noise-reducing rule for suburbs that allow egg-producing hens to be kept at homes. Also, chickens only are allowed on single-family properties that are at least 6,000 square feet in size.

Selling eggs or meat is prohibited, as is breeding or slaughtering chickens or making for commercial purposes, among other activities.

For more on this story, go to dailyherald.com.

