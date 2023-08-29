The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Tuesday, August 29, 2023

Chickens could be coming to backyards in Mundelein in 2024

The village board approves new rules Monday requiring $100 one-year licenses, and only 20 will be available. Sales of meat and eggs will also be barred.

By  The Daily Herald
   
Russell Lissau
SHARE Chickens could be coming to backyards in Mundelein in 2024
Chickens peck around for some food in their home in Andy Atwell’s Barrington backyard.

Chickens peck around for some food in their home in Andy Atwell’s Barrington backyard.

Daily Herald (file)

Mundelein residents will be allowed to keep chickens in backyard coops starting next year.

But there are limits to the policy, which was approved by the village board Monday night.

For example, annual licenses that cost $100 and expire each Dec. 31 are required. Only 20 will be available.

Additionally, roosters are prohibited. That’s a standard noise-reducing rule for suburbs that allow egg-producing hens to be kept at homes. Also, chickens only are allowed on single-family properties that are at least 6,000 square feet in size.

Selling eggs or meat is prohibited, as is breeding or slaughtering chickens or making for commercial purposes, among other activities.

For more on this story, go to dailyherald.com.

Next Up In News
Hurricane Idalia menaces Florida’s Big Bend, the ‘Nature Coast’ far from tourist attractions
A pop, a scrape wound, then blood on the floor by another White Sox fan: ‘We were like, “Oh s—-, what the f—- happened?”’
Lawyers indicted with Trump say they were doing their jobs. But that may be a tough argument to make
13-year-old boy shot in Fuller Park
When it comes to the migrant crisis, don’t be like Texas’ ‘Murph’
Chicago Friday Morning Swim Club canceled after dispute with park district
The Latest
Employees of the Sea Hag Marina in Steinhatchee, Fla., prepare for the expected arrival of Hurricane Idalia. The low-lying marsh area is facing&nbsp;predicted storm surge&nbsp;of up to 15 feet.
Weather
Hurricane Idalia menaces Florida’s Big Bend, the ‘Nature Coast’ far from tourist attractions
Millions brace for impact as Idalia is projected to come ashore, possibly as a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 129 mph. The area hasn’t had a hurricane since 1950.
By Curt Anderson | Associated Press
 
Justin Steele #35 of the Chicago Cubs reacts after an out in the fifth inning against the Milwaukee Brewers at Wrigley Field on August 29, 2023 in Chicago, Illinois.
Cubs
Cubs’ Justin Steele wins pitcher’s duel vs. Brewers’ Corbin Burnes
Steele, Mark Leiter Jr., Julian Merryweather and Adbert Alzolay combined for a shutout in the Cubs’ 1-0 win.
By Maddie Lee
 
John Eastman, left, and Rudolph Giuliani speak in Washington at a rally in support of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. The 18 defendants charged alongside Trump in this month’s racketeering indictment in Fulton County include more than a half-dozen lawyers.
Nation/World
Lawyers indicted with Trump say they were doing their jobs. But that may be a tough argument to make
Attorneys charged with former President Donald Trump in a Georgia election interference case could have a hard time arguing when they may have gone beyond advisory roles.
By Eric Tucker | Associated Press
 
Screen_Shot_2022_09_14_at_8.06.08_PM.png
Crime
13-year-old boy shot in Fuller Park
The boy was in the 5400 block of South Shields Avenue when he was shot by ‘unknown males on foot,’ police said.
By Sun-Times Wire
 
A Colombian immigrant waits to be processed last May by U.S. Border Patrol agents.
Columnists
When it comes to the migrant crisis, don’t be like Texas’ ‘Murph’
A Texan complains about immigrants doing what his whole county does.
By Neil Steinberg
 