Chickens could be coming to backyards in Mundelein in 2024
The village board approves new rules Monday requiring $100 one-year licenses, and only 20 will be available. Sales of meat and eggs will also be barred.
Mundelein residents will be allowed to keep chickens in backyard coops starting next year.
But there are limits to the policy, which was approved by the village board Monday night.
For example, annual licenses that cost $100 and expire each Dec. 31 are required. Only 20 will be available.
Additionally, roosters are prohibited. That’s a standard noise-reducing rule for suburbs that allow egg-producing hens to be kept at homes. Also, chickens only are allowed on single-family properties that are at least 6,000 square feet in size.
Selling eggs or meat is prohibited, as is breeding or slaughtering chickens or making for commercial purposes, among other activities.
For more on this story, go to dailyherald.com.
A pop, a scrape wound, then blood on the floor by another White Sox fan: ‘We were like, “Oh s—-, what the f—- happened?”’
Lawyers indicted with Trump say they were doing their jobs. But that may be a tough argument to make
The Latest
Millions brace for impact as Idalia is projected to come ashore, possibly as a Category 3 hurricane with winds of 129 mph. The area hasn’t had a hurricane since 1950.
Steele, Mark Leiter Jr., Julian Merryweather and Adbert Alzolay combined for a shutout in the Cubs’ 1-0 win.
Lawyers indicted with Trump say they were doing their jobs. But that may be a tough argument to make
Attorneys charged with former President Donald Trump in a Georgia election interference case could have a hard time arguing when they may have gone beyond advisory roles.
The boy was in the 5400 block of South Shields Avenue when he was shot by ‘unknown males on foot,’ police said.
A Texan complains about immigrants doing what his whole county does.