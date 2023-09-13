The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Wednesday, September 13, 2023
High School Football Sports High School Sports

Six high school football teams off to surprise starts

Week 4 of the season has arrived, so some teams are feeling the playoff crunch. Here’s a look at six teams that have surprised by starting undefeated or winless.

By  Michael O’Brien
   
SHARE Six high school football teams off to surprise starts
Downer’s Grove North’s Owen Lansu (1) throwing a pass during the Trojans’ 31-7 victory over Glenbard West.

Downer’s Grove North’s Owen Lansu (1) throwing a pass during the Trojans’ 31-7 victory over Glenbard West.

Allen Cunningham/For the Sun-Times

Week 4 of the season has arrived, so some teams are feeling the playoff crunch. Here’s a look at six teams that have surprised by starting undefeated or winless. 

The surprise undefeated:

Downers Grove North

The Trojans were expected to be a playoff team. But beating Glenbard West for the first time in 17 years was not foreseen. Coach Joe Horeni’s team also picked up a solid win at St. Francis in Week 1. 

“It’s great to start the season 3-0 but it’s just three games,” senior Owen Thulin said. “We still need at least to more wins to make the playoffs. We have more work to do.”

Noah Battle has been one of the area’s most productive running backs and sophomore quarterback Owen Lansu, a highly-regarded prospect, has lived up to the hype. 

“[Lansu’s] arm talent is amazing,” Battle said. “It’s really impressive how he’s progressed, even from Week 1 to Week 3. Mentally and physically to lead our team and be the conductor.”

Lincoln-Way Central

It’s fair to say that the Knights’ win against O’Fallon this past weekend at ISU was wildly unexpected.

New coach Dave Woodburn has the Lincoln-Way Central defense dominating and senior Anthony Noto ran for 129 yards and a TD in the victory. 

The Knights’ last playoff appearance was in 2018. Despite the 3-0 start, it will still be a challenge to qualify this season. Their six remaining opponents are all over .500 with a combined record of 14-4.

Sandwich 

The Indians didn’t have enough players for a varsity team last season, so they are the biggest 3-0 surprise in the area. Before this season, Sandwich hadn’t won a game since October 18, 2019.

It hasn’t been a cupcake schedule. Peotone and Plano, the Indians’ last two wins, are both 2-1 this season. 

Junior Simeion Harris has been the star of Sandwich’s Wing-T offense. He has 518 rushing yards and five touchdowns through the first three games. 

The Indians haven’t qualified for the state playoffs since 2013. 

The surprise winless:

Nazareth

The defending Class 5A state champions were No. 5 in the preseason rankings. The Roadrunners were 2-4 last year, with largely the same players, so another turnaround may be on the horizon. 

All three losses (Kankakee, York, Montini) were to quality teams, but the schedule doesn’t ease up. 

Hinsdale Central

The Red Devils were just 4-5 last season, but this is a program that has lost more than three games just six times in the past 25 years. 

The schedule has been tough. The three losses are to Naperville Central, Bolingbrook and Lyons. 

Glenbrook South

This is another case of a difficult opening three weeks. The Titans have lost to three ranked teams: York, Lake Zurich and Barrington. 

Glenbrook South was 10-1 last season and 9-3 in 2021 so it has a solid foundation. Three 1-2 teams are on the remaining schedule, but to qualify for the playoffs the Titans may have to beat Prospect or Maine South. 

Next Up In High School Sports
IHSA rule prevents Butler guard from participating in Nike event
The five best uncommitted high school basketball players in the area’s Class of 2024
Four takes from Week 3 in high school football
Michael O’Brien’s Super 25 high school football rankings for Week 4
High school football schedule for Week 4
Wesley Nunez, Noah Mayra lead Lane’s new offense to victory against Hyde Park
The Latest
Marquise Kennedy (12), playing for Loyola last season, heads to the basket against Northern Iowa’s Bowen Born (13).
College Sports
How local college basketball programs fared in the transfer portal
A look at what the college programs across the state have done to improve their rosters through the transfer portal.
By Joe Henricksen
 
A member holds up a sign at a rally by United Auto Workers Local 863 last month in Louisville, Kentucky.
Business
UAW may strike at small number of factories if it can’t reach deals with automakers
The union’s leadership discussed smaller-scale strikes at a meeting on Friday, and local union leaders were told about the strategy on Tuesday afternoon, two people with knowledge of the moves said.
By Tom Krisher | AP
 
Jets wide receiver Xavier Gipson scores the game winning touchdown on a 65-yard punt return against the Bills.
NFL
Jets’ victory costly for Milwaukee bar patrons
Jack’s American Pub announced its “Jets Lose, You Win” promotion two weeks ago, offering to pay the bar tabs of all participating customers if the Jets — and Aaron Rodgers — lost.
By Associated Press
 
The procession for Chicago Fire Department Lt. Kevin Ward arrives for his funeral at Fourth Presbyterian Church on the Magnificent Mile, Wednesday, Sept. 13, 2023. Ward, 58, died at Loyola Medical Center, where he was taken from a fire on Aug. 11 in the 8300 block of West Balmoral Avenue on the Northwest Side.
Chicago
Firefighter funeral closes part of North Michigan Avenue
Chicago Fire Lt. Kevin Ward died earlier this month from injuries suffered while battling a house fire.
By Kaitlin Washburn
 
Brian Van Acker holds a catfish, which might be a non-native white catfish. Provided photo
Outdoors
Dabbling in the mysteries of fish colorations and shadings
Brian Van Acker’s question on two different catfish gives a chance to explore the hows and whys of fish colorations and shadings.
By Dale Bowman
 