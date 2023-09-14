The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Thursday, September 14, 2023
Peso Pluma concert in Rosemont rescheduled after threats by drug cartel

Peso Pluma —the first regional Mexican star to perform at the VMA’s on Tuesday night — has not commented on the threat by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel.

By  USA TODAY
   
Peso Pluma performs during the MTV Video Music Awards on Tuesday, Sept. 12, 2023, at the Prudential Center in Newark, N.J.

Associated Press

A show by rising Mexican recording artist Peso Pluma that was supposed to take place Friday in Rosemont has been rescheduled following death threats against the star by a Guadalajara cartel.

The show, part of Pluma’s “Doble P” tour, at the Rosemont Theatre will now take place on Oct. 29, the venue announced Thursday, adding that all tickets for the previous date will be honored.

On Tuesday, the venue said on its Facebook page that Pluma’s Sept. 15 concert had been postponed “due to unforeseen circumstances” and did not provide additional details.

However, that day, a banner threatening the 24-year-old Mexican singer, whose real name is Hassan Emilio Kabande Laija, was posted on a bridge in Tijuana ahead of his October concert at the city’s Caliente Stadium.

It was signed by the Jalisco New Generation Cartel, reported The Arizona Republic, part of the USA Today Network.

“This goes to Peso Pluma, refrain from presenting yourself on October 14 because it will be your last show due to your disrespect and loose tongue, you show up and we are going to (break you),” the banner said.

Pluma — who became the first regional Mexican star to perform at the VMA’s on Tuesday night — has not commented on the threat.

Several of his upcoming shows have been rescheduled, including dates in Milwaukee (now Nov. 4), Indianapolis (Oct. 31) and Pelham, Ala. (Nov. 2), though it’s unclear whether that’s because of the threats.

The Jalisco New Generation Cartel is the main rival of the Sinaloa Cartel, which Pluma has referenced in songs like “GAVILÁN II,” a narcocorrido from his blockbuster album “Genesis.”

Narcocorridos is a long-established subgenre of Mexican regional music whose stories relate to drug dealers.

Contributing: Emmanuel Camarillo

Read more at usatoday.com

