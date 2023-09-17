The Hardest-Working Paper in America | 
Sunday, September 17, 2023
PHOTOS: Riot Fest 2023 Day 3 in Douglass Park

Inclement weather has caused a delay in the third and final day of the Riot Fest held in Douglass Park.

By  Sun-Times staff
   
R5_1.jpg

Water pools on the ground near Riot Fest’s Rise Stage during a rain delay on the final day of the festival, Sunday, September 17, 2023

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

Chicago is currently under a flash flood warning that will last until 2 p.m. This inclement weather has caused a delay in the third and final day of the Riot Fest held in Douglass Park. However, the festival organizers have informed attendees through social media that they anticipate opening the gates at around 2 p.m. once the weather conditions have improved.

Here’s a look at some of the sights at Riot Fest 2023, which continues through Sunday.

R5_4.jpg

Water pools on the ground near Riot Fest’s Rise Stage during a rain delay on the final day of the festival, Sunday, September 17, 2023.

Anthony Vazquez/Sun-Times

