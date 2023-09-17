PHOTOS: Riot Fest 2023 Day 3 in Douglass Park

Chicago is currently under a flash flood warning that will last until 2 p.m. This inclement weather has caused a delay in the third and final day of the Riot Fest held in Douglass Park. However, the festival organizers have informed attendees through social media that they anticipate opening the gates at around 2 p.m. once the weather conditions have improved.

Here’s a look at some of the sights at Riot Fest 2023, which continues through Sunday.